Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is on advertising duty as she took to social media with an image of her dad's new book

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma is promoting her dad's tell-all compiliation titled, The Words of a President: Jacob Zuma Speaks

The size of the book was a concern raised by many South Africans who believe that reading it could possibly be a waste of time, however some Zuma fans are trying to get their hands on it

Former president Jacob Zuma's tell-all book has been released and his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is already promoting it. The JZ Foundation described the book as "riveting" and it seems as though Dudu is trying her best to get the word out there.

She shared a post on Twitter on Thursday evening posing with the book in front of her face. Once again, the internet showed division. A large majority of commenters under Dudu's post complained that the book seemed too thin and a waste of time.

The rest of the commenters are trying their best to figure out where they can purchase Msholozi's new book.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took to social media to promote her dad's new book.

Source: Twitter

Regardless of the haters, Dudu's post gained over 2 800 likes on the bluebird app and the constant replies and quote tweets are making her snap go viral. Take a look at her post below:

Below are some of the comments she received:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Sbwl a summary. I need some drama... Dark secrets things we haven't heard from the news. Not how he grew up and stuff like that."

@mickeydedrinker wrote:

"That book is thin and probably full of 'meandos'. It shouldn't cost more than R15."

@atlasRanger shared:

"We'll download the PDF version for free, unfortunately, we can't be sponsoring your family. We are broke."

@MthWelcome asked:

"Is the book available online yet?"

@SirMagezi revealed:

"I read that book yesterday, the old man had nothing tangible to say, throwing wild allegations. The sad part is when he said you forced him to write this book."

@MoAfrica_ tweeted:

"Speaks about what, because he had his chance to speak at Zondo Commission and he decided not to and now we must buy the book, never never never! My love for him is over."

Jacob Zuma receives over 100 ANC councillors at Nkandla, ruling party members take gifts for former president

Previously, Briefly News reported that over 100 ANC councillors visited former president Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla yesterday (9 December). They marched to his residence and gave him a bull as a token of their appreciation.

Ntando Khuzwayo, a ward councillor in eThekwini, said that the councillors will march in a convoy from Umvoti Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal to Nkandla.

The ANC does not officially support this march or the gift that Zuma will be presented with. The event is an initiative by the councillors who are participating as they want to see how the former president is doing because they have not seen him since before election campaigning.

