Jacob Zuma is being visited by more than 100 councillors from the African National Congress at his home in Nkandla today

The councillors are bringing him a bull as a toke of their appreciation for his assistance to the party during the local government election

Ntando Khuzwayo, a ward councillor in eThekwini, said that the councillors do not require the ruling party's permission for the visit

NKANDLA - More than 100 ANC councillors are visiting former president Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla today (9 December). They marched to his residence and give him a bull as a token of their appreciation.

Ntando Khuzwayo, a ward councillor in eThekwini, said that the councillor will march in a convoy from Umvoti Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal to Nkandla.

The ANC does not officially support this march or the gift that Zuma will be presented with. The event is an initiative by the councillors who are participating as they want to see how the former president is doing, because they have not seen him since before election campaigning.

Why the ANC councillors are visiting Jacob Zuma

According to TimesLIVE, the visit does not require ANC approval, because it amounts to councillors visiting another member of the party.

“There is no such thing as an official ANC visit when an ANC member visits another ANC member. That does not need to be sanctioned by anyone," Khuzwayo said.

Khuzwayo added that the purpose of the visit is to show their gratitude towards Zuma for contributing towards the ruling party winning power in eThekwini in the local government election, The Witness reports.

Reactions to the ANC councillor's visit to Jacob Zuma

@Ralphology_ said:

"People who know who their true leader is."

@malungana3 shared:

"When people are despondent they worship even the worst criminals. There is a serious lack of leadership in our political space, hence we are witnessing these kind of nightmares."

@maxmash8 asked:

"What about Ace Magashule? Is he also going to be given a bull?"

@RealEvidence3 said:

"Factionalism remains alive."

@SNgcunukana shared:

"Let`s hope it won`t be at the tax/ratepayer`s expense. They ought to visit Nkandla as the ANC lost the municipality in Zuma`s presence."

