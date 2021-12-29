Uzalo actress Tee Xaba penned a heartwarming message to her fiancè when she announced that she's engaged

The stunner took to social media on Tuesday to post snaps of her engagement and shared that she's grateful to her man for choosing to be with her

The star, who played the role of Sphilile in the telenovela, was congratulated by her fans and friends after she shared the good news on her timeline

Uzalo actress Tee Xaba has revealed that she's now engaged. The stunner took to social media on Tuesday, 29 December to let Mzansi know that her boo has asked for her hand in marriage.

'Uzalo' star Tee Xaba has announced that she's engaged. Image: @therealteexaba

Source: Instagram

The star, who played the role of Sphilile in the SABC 1 soapie, penned a touching message to her hubby when she took to Instagram to share snaps of her engagement.

Tee shared that she is grateful to her man for choosing to do this life thing with her. She also revealed that she grew up without a father figure in her life. TshisaLIVE reports that part of her post reads:

"I had daddy issues and didn’t even know. You didn’t walk away because of my baggage but instead you chose to walk the journey of healing with me."

Tee's friends and followers took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to congratulate her.

pearlly_mkhabela said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

sj.once.doubted wrote:

"Congratulations my sister."

bigeyedbetty_t commented:

"Congratulations babe. UNkulunkulu anibusise boh!!"

zukhanye_sono said:

"Congratulations sis. Halala! Halala! Halaaaaala!"

nonceba.lushaba wrote:

"Congratulations on the journey to becoming Mrs M!!! How wonderful! Kwakuhle!!!! Nguwo, Nguwo, Nguwo!!!!"

livalilbyzahrad added:

"So happy for you, wishing you both Love, Health and Happiness."

Source: Briefly News