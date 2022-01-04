DJ Maphorisa Fans Believe He Should Have Won Song of the Year and Not DJ Hlo

South Africans are not impressed that popular music producer, DJ Maphorisa was not crowned with the Song of the Year honour

Social media users have now taken jabs at the muso who won Ukhozi FM's highest honour DJ Hlo and have accused her of bribing the radio station

Some peeps went on to list the different songs by DJ Maphorisa that could have won Song of the Year and highlighted that they've never heard of DJ Hlo

The controversy around the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year honour has continued to occupy social media users who are now saying music producer, DJ Maphorisa was the deserving winner.

DJ Maphorisa's fans have been very vocal on social media and have even gone as far as suggesting that the crowned winner DJ Hlo only won because she paid some sort of bribe.

The Citizen reports that DJ Hlo won the award by securing 214 966 votes from her fans.

DJ Maphorisa fans cannot believe that he did not win the Song of the Year award. Image: @djmaphorisa & @djhlo

Source: Instagram

Vexed fans have also suggested DJ Hlo must have won the Song of the Year award because of her looks and that it has nothing to do with her talent because she is unknown, according to ZAlebs.

Fans believe DJ Maphorisa should have won because he had three popular songs on the list.

Social media users share thoughts about DJ Hlo's win and DJ Maphorisa's loss

South Africans headed online with accusations that DJ Hlo must have paid a kickback to win Song of the Year. Others named songs by DJ Maphorisa that should have won.

@kingjaytee said:

"She bribed them to be nominated as song of the year. We don't even know her."

@Ngcebo_ZN said:

" Oksalayo no one has ever heard your song!!! You didn't even deserve the top 10 spot!"

@nathy_mashele said:

"Put some respect on @KabzaDeSmall_ and @DjMaphorisa_M Song of the year."

Izolo by @DjMaphorisa_M and @DaliWongaSA is the flipping song of the year!!! ❤

