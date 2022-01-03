A Twitter user recently headed online to raise a glass at house DJ and producer DBN Gogo for the phenomenal year she had in 2021

According to @MrDunnDIDiT_SA, who shared an image of DBN Gogo, the entertainer was the most booked female DJ last year

Social media users swarmed around the tweet in their numbers as they shared various opinions on the stunning revelation

Fans and followers of DJ and music producer DBN Gogo had a go at each other online following the incredible revelation that the KwaZulu-Natal-based entertainer was the most booked female DJ last year.

Mzansi's multi-faceted music landscape served up plenty of thrills and spills across the length and breadth of the industry, with the likes of power music servants DJ Zinhle and Lerato Kganyago doing their bit to ensure that things remained interesting.

Added to the mix has been the vibrant newcomer Uncle Waffles, who captured the minds of Mzansi with her dynamic dance moves, and more recently, one DJ Hlo, another KZN-based DJ, who recently scooped the Song of the Year on ethnic radio station Ukhozi FM.

A Twitter user, @MrDunnDIDiT_SA, headed online to put DBN Gogo on a pedestal following her momentous run last year. Along with an image of the DJ stationed neatly behind the decks, the caption read:

"DBN Gogo was the most booked female DJ in 2021."

Inevitably, the sentiment spread like wildfire before blowing up massively as other users of the microblogging platform chipped in with their two cents' worth on the topic. At the time of publishing, the tweet had attracted more than 7 500 likes.

Some users claimed the fact that she's former energy minister Jeff Radebe's daughter gives her the added advantage of a wide pool of connections (in high places). But it's unknown whether this small fact would've had anything to do with her landing on Spotify's music charts billboard in Times Square in October.

Tweeps have their say

Regardless, many of her adoring fans converged on the tweet to raise a glass to the young trailblazer, gushing and celebrating her every achievement to date. Briefly News received the invite and headed to the comments strip to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the post.

