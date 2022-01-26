A talented architect took to social media recently to share four photos of a mansion he was working on

The images include a 3D design followed by the different construction stages in building the stunning house

The architectural masterpiece has left online users wishing they were next in line to have their dream homes turn into reality

There is nothing quite like a stunning mansion to get one inspired and social media user @XekiHlongwane did just that in his recent post.

An architect shared progress photos of a mansion he designed on social media. Images: @XekiHlongwane / Twitter

Source: Twitter

He shared photos showing the progress and construction of a beautiful home, from the 3D house plans stage all through to the final product on his Twitter account.

@XekiHlongwane is known for his architectural expertise by his online followers who praised him on his amazing work. Some peeps even said they were saving their coins so that they could get him to design their dream homes.

Check out some of their comments on the tweet:

@kulaniirish commented:

“The day I win lotto I'm coming to you to design my house.”

@v_tigues wrote:

“Must have cost a fortune.”

@MotSO_MeLdA reacted:

“Soon I'll be contacting you, this is insanely fire.”

@tyson64383442 said:

“People are living.”

@Oshebeng3 wrote:

“The back is insane. Love the whole look.”

@OscarMagud responded:

“I love your work!”

@BaloyiNtamu said:

“Tastefully designed.”

