“I Want This”: Pictures of Stunning Couple From Different Backgrounds Wows SA

A beautiful couple have Mzansi celebrating their diversity after heading online to share a few pics

It seems the happy pair went on an island getaway to see the beautiful wonders that Greece had to offer

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing sweet reactions to lovebirds

Pictures of a beautiful couple who seem to come from two very different worlds have South Africans celebrating diversity in relationships. The stunning pair seem to have been on a romantic getaway to what many suspect was a Greek island.

, popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared the wonderful pictures.

"Love wins," he captioned the celebratory post along with a big red heart.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen standing arm and arm between the columns of stairs. The beach is in the background making the perfect setting for a picture-perfect moment.

The couple is all smiles in perfectly coordinated outfits.

Check out some of the sweet social media reactions to the pics below:

@BeeRinky said:

"This woman is beautiful."

@Nomthi_Ndwalane said:

"I love this."

@salvado46664 said:

"As long as the sister is happy."

@Rodgee99 said:

"Congratulations to love, you just won an interracial relationship."

@DopeBoi1236 said:

"This is what we like to see."

@chaba_d said:

"One thing about love is that it doesn't discriminate if you've got each other to the core bona! Justin le Nthabi Ziyakhala tot tot...."

@Tshaamakuti said:

"I want this."

