Global site navigation

“I Want This”: Pictures of Stunning Couple From Different Backgrounds Wows SA
Family & Relationships

“I Want This”: Pictures of Stunning Couple From Different Backgrounds Wows SA

by  Naomi Kobbie
  • A beautiful couple have Mzansi celebrating their diversity after heading online to share a few pics
  • It seems the happy pair went on an island getaway to see the beautiful wonders that Greece had to offer
  • Mzansi took to the comments section sharing sweet reactions to lovebirds

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pictures of a beautiful couple who seem to come from two very different worlds have South Africans celebrating diversity in relationships. The stunning pair seem to have been on a romantic getaway to what many suspect was a Greek island.

Couple, Interacial, Relationships, Social media reactions
Pictures of a beautiful couple who seem to come from two very different worlds have South Africans celebrating diversity in relationships. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter
Source: Twitter

Heading online, popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared the wonderful pictures.

"Love wins," he captioned the celebratory post along with a big red heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Read also

Proud daughter impresses Mzansi with dad's stunning handiwork: "I want it"

In the pictures, the couple can be seen standing arm and arm between the columns of stairs. The beach is in the background making the perfect setting for a picture-perfect moment.

The couple is all smiles in perfectly coordinated outfits.

Check out some of the sweet social media reactions to the pics below:

@BeeRinky said:

"This woman is beautiful."

@Nomthi_Ndwalane said:

"I love this."

@salvado46664 said:

"As long as the sister is happy."

@Rodgee99 said:

"Congratulations to love, you just won an interracial relationship."

@DopeBoi1236 said:

"This is what we like to see."

@chaba_d said:

"One thing about love is that it doesn't discriminate if you've got each other to the core bona! Justin le Nthabi Ziyakhala tot tot...."

@Tshaamakuti said:

"I want this."

Lady shares sweet photos of lobola love story: "God has been the author"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a stunning local couple gave us all the feels after sharing their lobola snaps. @mrs_malakoane on Instagram has just over 1 900 followers on the app but her lovely premarital snaps gained over 4 000 likes.

Read also

Influencer takes trending Amapiano dance challenge to red carpet, Mzansi impressed: "You won the challenge"

Clad in blue, the couple posed lovingly next to each other. She shared a few solo snaps in between the images of her and her partner. @mrs_malakoane's heartwarming caption caught the attention of many Saffas who left sweet comments under her post. The caption reads:

"Our Lobola love story: God has been the author from the beginning and His narration of our love story is pure grace."

Read some of the comments they received:

@israeltheor who is @mrs_malakoane's partner wrote:

"My faith has never been challenged like that but God came through. Love prevails."

@ristogomolemo shared:

"God bless your new chapter."

@its_bongiwe said:

"You look so beautiful Makoti."

@thembelihlepriscar commented:

"It's her beautiful smile for me. Congratulations."

@voninga.interior added:

"Beautiful."

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel