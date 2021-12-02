"Energy for Days": Man and Woman Stun Mzansi With Their Superb Dancing Talents

Another energetic South African woman and her partner have wowed many of their social media followers with their superb dancing skills

The frequent social media consumer is so gifted as she is spotted killing it with her dance partner at a club and peeps love her energy

Having posted the video clips on Instagram and TikTok, many locals are stunned and entertained but some are more critical when it comes to her body size

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An energetic couple killing it with their stunning dance moves has surfaced on the internet and South Africans are seriously loving it. The video is doing the rounds on social media channels.

As it just attracted attention on TikTok, it was initially shared on Instagram by a bubbly lady. The Mzansi stunner is going by the name of @Kamo_Wamabbw.

The gifted woman is seen joined by a talented guy in a club and their dancing moves are a real influence in the digital space. The burly lady is dancing to an amapiano song and it's composed by Mr JazziQ featuring Khanyisa. The title of the hit song is Ungangibambi.

Some people are now encouraging the lady to keep doing her thing despite many critics. She wrote on her TikTok and Instagram pages:

“#amapiano #sdudla. Original sound - Tlhogi Molefi.”

A young lady and her dance partner are a hit in South Africa. Image: @Kamo_wamabbw/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Yellow_Sass said:

“Energy.”

@Nye_Letii said:

“So proud of you babes.”

@_Ulo.Ma said:

“I love your energy.”

@Pearl Magu said:

“For sure ulala ukhathele.”

@Spitjoyinkosi said:

“Washa.”

@Siwe_Blessing said:

“Energy for days.”

@Rosemary Mbofana said:

“You are enjoying yourself girl.

@Angelinahtshegofatso said:

“I just love you, you're a whole mood hle.”

@DanceAfricanvibe said:

“The aim is not to sweat.”

@Phumzilephasah said:

“She's perfect she's my baby.”

@Petniablack said:

“Yess gal.”

@Sew_Afrika said:

“Ignore these people, no matter what you do somebody always has something to say, so make YOU happy. Ignore the negative people.”

Groom puts on a dance show for his bride at a wedding with help of his groomsmen

In a similar story on dance moves, Briefly News published that a groom has raised the bar for every other man out there dreaming of having a wedding.

In what appears to be a choreographed move, the man gave men tips on ensuring the smile never disappears from the bride's face.

In a clip reposted by The Shade Room and initially posted by the Instagram page @atlvideostudio, the man and his groomsmen could be seen performing a dance for his beloved bride.

Source: Briefly.co.za