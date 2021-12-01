She is a graduate from Wits University and the daughter of Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, Lelentle, continues to wow many social media users

Lelentle recently made her dad, Pitso, proud as he aced her Wits studies but it seems many locals are also proud of her stunning looks

Briefly News looks at four super cool images of the youngster and also selected a few reactions from loving South Africans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lelentle Mosimane is the daughter of one of the finest football coaches in the African continent, Pitso Mosimane, and the lovely social media user is a stunner in her own right. Briefly News is attracted to her viral social media posts as she is always on point when it comes to her looks.

The recent Wits University graduate is always pulling all the positive comments from her social media posts, especially when it comes to her photographs.

While her father was busy collecting trophies in the South African top-flight sides such as Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, the young woman kept her eyes on the ball as far as her studies are concerned.

Briefly News looks at four images of Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane's daughter, Lelentle. Image: @LelentleKM/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Paulcaroline65 said:

“Yhoooo wa re phidisa ka di pipes.”

@Tazmin_Morgan said:

“Don't be done, give us more!”

@Candiie_n said:

“Just gorgeous.”

@Ratii_S said:

“My pretty baby.”

@Rania_R_Hemdan said:

“I love you.”

@Mohsen_Official said:

“My princess.”

@Soko_RSA said:

“Umuhle.”

@Mateteiscoming said:

“You are rocking Lele.”

@Moiramsports said:

“My beautiful Dimaleles.”

@Ratii_S said:

“So pretty.”

Lelentle wrote: "The response that I’ve gotten regarding my recent achievements this year has been so lovely and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

@Mateteiscoming said:

“Aspirant woman I've ever witnessed, keep scoring goals.”

@Swanepoeleah said:

“Destined for big things.”

@Tsepzorro.Pitse said:

“You deserve all that comes your way.”

@Phumeza_Shh said:

“To sharing, to authenticity and living a life you can be proud of - and inspiring others.”

Africa delights for Pitso Mosimane’s daughter, graduates from Wits University

In a most recent story, Briefly News reported that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is not only enjoying success on the field but is rubbing it off on his children after her daughter, Lelentle, graduated from Wits University. The veteran manager’s daughter has thanked her parents on social media.

Mosimane also shared the images of her beautiful girl celebrating her qualification from the Johannesburg-based higher education institution.

Lelentle shared a heartwarming message on her Twitter timeline, saying she will always be indebted to her dad and mother, Moira Tlhagale.

Source: Briefly.co.za