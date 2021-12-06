South Africans can relate to a video of a cute little boy who is seen with his mother who is scooping Vaseline from his head

The young man decided to smear jelly on his head but his mother is now removing it and the boy is irritated with the process

Many social media users now relate to the video clip and there are funny comments as Briefly News takes a look at the funny video

A local woman has thrilled the internet after posting a video of her busy removing Vaseline from her child’s head. The woman was possibly away from the child and found him busy with the product. South Africans find the video so funny and many parents are now sharing their experiences.

The boy can be seen sitting on top of a bed and the mother plays the Baby Shark song and the boy is innocently not bothered as his mom is busy. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions from many locals who find it hilarious.

At the same time, the little boy is somehow visibly irritated but the mother keeps going on removing the lotion and some parents feel most babies are usually attracted to the jelly. One TikTok user feels there are special ingredients in the Vaseline that attract kids.

A South African mom and her son are getting all the reactions on social media.

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Henley Dickens said:

“Usethule ngathi uyasukelwa hahaha.”

@User8495 said:

“Ey uyabona laba.”

@tEBZ Ngwana said:

"Awu bakithi khona ozayo.”

@Safisi_23 said:

“Ziyakhala ke manje.”

@Zowi239 said:

“Bopha izingane, no bail.”

@Snenhlnhla Qwabe said:

“Nginalenkinga nami.”

@Kukhanya853 said:

“Ukuzala kukuzelula.”

@Slindourmgenge23 said:

“Mbeke elangeni uzabaright.”

@AtileMaseko said:

“Wamuhle Nana.”

@SgabaeSjhezi said:

“Kodwa ubaby shark bandle, ngeke.”

@SilungileKunene said:

“Izinja zempilo madoda.”

@KabeloGift said:

“What is with these people and vaseline?”

@Desiree Mokot said:

“Not you just scooping it back up.”

@William Malatsi said:

“I think we must contact Unilever and find out what is that they put in the vaseline.”

