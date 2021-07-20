“Cute”: Adorable Mom & Daughter Turn Heads With Their Sweet Dance Moves

A local mom and her baby girl have got South Africa buzzing after heading online to share their impressive dance moves

Mama's little girl certainly had Mzansi coming on with some baby fever as she adorably copied her mom's every move

South Africans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the undeniably cute post

A local mom and daughter duo have got Mzansi talking after sharing their elaborate dance moves. The happy pair took to filming their antics and certainly had many South Africans wishing for a little munchkin of their own to fool around with.

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the infatuating clip.

"This is cute," he captioned the post along with a fire emoji

In the adorable clip, it's clear that baba is following her mommy's lead. The precious little girl impressively copies every move her mom makes.

Local social media users certainly enjoyed the little performance and took to the comments section to compliment the pair. Others were left wishing for a baby of their own and shared the hilarious extents they would go to have one.

Check out some of the comments below:

@De_RealKatlego said:

"She nearly fell when attempting Tobetsa."

@Buhle_4 said:

"I need a daughter, soon!!!!!!!!"

@MalcolmManqoba said:

"Nice. Bese bayasiphikisa when we say kids r a reflection of their surroundings."

@JMatowane said:

"I’m definitely putting a baby inside someone’s daughter this year."

@Twiggli said:

"These mini-humans are so cute maan yeses"

@nattyzoe said:

"Lovely I wish all moms could have this kind of bond with the young ones."

