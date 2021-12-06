Social media users are entertained by a video of a group of girls dancing outside Club Konka in Soweto

The girls are seen dancing in a viral clip but their moves are not impressive to many locals who are very critical

In the footage circulating on TikTok, the cute ladies are seen trying a few different moves outside the nightclub but they clearly didn’t rehearse

A group of ladies dancing outside Club Konka in Soweto are attracting all the funny reactions from scores of social media users. In a viral video on TikTok, the group of stunning girls can be seen doing their thing outside the club, known as the millionaire's playground.

Briefly News sighted the clip on the popular social media applications and selected a few reactions. Posted by @blackambitions on the social media application, the clip is now gaining traction on the internet and the account holder wrote:

“A beautiful mess ❤️ #southafrica #tiktoksa #fyp. Own Brand Freestyle - FelixThe1st & Dreya Mac.”

The post reads:

@HlonelaPat said:

“Bathong lona.”

@Tiptoe said:

“Akwenziwa njena, but you are all hot.”

@User5051 said:

“If nhlanganhlangano was a person.”

@Khanyobeeyela said:

“Kwenzakalani lana? Yaze yaqina imizimba.”

@Nomvelo Bhengu said:

“Oh bandla.”

@Rachael_Fierce said:

“It’s so chaotic bandla.”

@User1761 said:

“Should have practised before going to Konka.”

@Viccystoley said:

“This just looks illegal, I don’t know why.”

@Xolile said:

“There’s too much going on here.”

@Lwandletheview sai:

“This one in front doesn’t care hahaha. You're all cute though.”

@Tlhokomelo Zwane said:

"Yekelani. Lebatla gojaiva or no? Decide bafethu.”

@letlotlomalatsi said:

“They didn’t have R1 500 ya entrance.”

Mzansi in disbelief and reacting to millionaires' playground in Soweto township

In a similar piece, Briefly News reported that a social media account aiming to uplift the township economy has done it again. @KasiEconomy dropped a number of stunning photos on Twitter. It seems the revellers are now choosing to visit the township more often as they parked their whips at club Konka.

The account holder says the township of Soweto is no longer a place that depicts a story of poverty but pure class. In their latest post, there are pictures showing a top range of luxury cars parked in front of the club right in the heart of Soweto as the owners or drivers had fun over the past weekend.

One can see cars such as a Lamborghini, Ferrari among others and the post is going viral as Briefly News picks up a few reactions. They wrote on Twitter: “KONKA situated deep in the heart of Soweto is a millionaire's playground. Townships are no longer the symbol of poverty.”

Source: Briefly.co.za