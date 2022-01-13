Local content creator Joshua Rubin and his bestie Caroline decided to hop into a canoe placed in a pool before things went wrong

As Joshua made his way into the vessel, it started to sink and before they could scream "help" they started sinking

The hilarious facial expressions of the duo paired with the backing track of Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On makes for quite a funny clip

Documentary photographer Joshua Rubin had quite a few people in stitches with a recent video featuring his family friend and helper Caroline. In the clip, Joshua and Caroline attempt to sit in a canoe placed in a pool.

The video starts with Caroline making her way into the canoe while Joshua sits at the edge of the pool. Joshua then enters the canoe with an oar in his hand and things start going south. The back of the canoe slowly starts sinking into the pool.

This hilarious video showing two friends trying to make their way into a canoe before it sunk has left Mzansi laughing until tears. Image: @joshwideawake / TikTok

Before you know it, both Joshua and Caroline are submerged in the pool water. To make things even more dramatic, Celine Dion's Titanic hit My Heart Will Go On plays in the background of the clip.

Some social media users are in absolute stitches

@eugene_esbie believes:

"This song means one must die."

@CandidLamar shared:

"And they were literally drowning."

@toomykay responded with:

"Never laughed so hard."

@Ed353 wrote:

"I have never laughed like I have laughed today. This made my day."

@cortlan_dior tweeted:

"I was in tears chile. TEARS."

@gufa85 added:

"This deserves an Oscar for best picture."

