A TikTok user made a video after finding a fascinating product. The creator was in disbelief as she recorded the video of the food.

A TikTok video shows a lady who found tinned chicken feet and opened it for viewers. Image: @dreamandmommy1

The video by the TikTokker received more than 1,000 likes. People commented that they were eager to see more of the strange product.

Tiktok video shows bizarre canned food

A video by @dreamandmommy1 shows canned goods with a twist. The creator found chicken feet and necks in different flavours, and many people were not appetised by the idea.

SA amazed by canned goods

People commented that they were curious and wanted to see the product opened, so she filmed the follow-up video below. Other peeps expressed disgust, saying they would buy the product for their dogs.

S U N S H I N E said:

"Someone taste it and let us know."

Kealeboga Ditshabe commented:

"I always buy those tins for my dog, the bones are so soft you can break them with your hands."

NatashaK wrote:

"My weak stomach would make an example out of me."

Mary Robi was interested:

"I want this."

nale demanded:

"Open it, ke shortcut e."

Liindelanii exclaimed:

"Angeke."

