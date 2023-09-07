Emtee recently visited L-Tido to discuss various aspects of his career and personal life

The rapper disclosed that he doesn't like any of his songs, saying that he doesn't make them for himself but for his supporters

Emtee went on to say that he doesn't want to get a big head by gassing himself up

Source: Instagram

Emtee revealed that he doesn't like any of his songs. The rapper sat down with fellow emcee and podcast host, L-Tido where he disclosed that he is not a fan of his music. Emtee shared that he makes music for his fans and not himself.

The former Ambitious Entertainment signee went on to say that he never wants to say that he's the best at anything despite often hearing it from his supporters.

Emtee doesn't rave about his music

During an interview on The L-Tido Podcast, Emtee revealed that he is not a fan of his songs. The rappers had been discussing Emtee's come-up, where Tido asked Big Hustle what his favourite songs of his are:

"I don't know, I don't like my own s#!t, I'm doing it for the people, not for myself."

Emtee went on to say that he believes he can always improve, saying that he doesn't want to get a big head:

"I can do better. I don't like no song of mine. I don't ever want to get a big head saying I'm the best this or that, I ain't the best at s#!t. Everything I do, I'm trying."

Mzansi weighs in on Emtee's interview

Fans were thoroughly entertained by Emtee's calm and hilarious demeanour and flooded the comments to share their thoughts on the rapper's interview:

clarecoxe2281 said:

"Such a great episode!"

leratoramotshela7617 responded:

"Can’t thank you enough.. Emtee is realistic and relatable, he’s one of the best in the game and he’s funny too. Can’t wait for the next episode."

biglawmamelodiprince7515 commented:

"Emtee motivates me a lot in my life."

Melo.the.bad.bitchfumbler posted:

"Emtee him bro. Don't give him no flowers give him gas. He has much more in him. Big hussle!"

LocalCorner added:

"Emtee seems very cool."

donovanhlongwane3840 said:

"The flower part!"

yonelamjv posted:

"Emtee is funny and what I like the most is him being so realistic."

traksafrica319 responded:

"Emtee is Inspirational I wish to work with Him someday. He is a living Legend."

abongilejojozi1244 said:

"I just love Emtee for 100% being himself."

emeldaneo7307 added:

"Omg Emtee is so funny lmaoo!"

sihleraziya commented:

"Emtee is so stoned, lmao!"

Emtee celebrates 10 years of sobriety

Briefly News recently shared Mzansi's reactions to Emtee celebrating being alcohol-free for over a decade.

Though he regularly indulges in the various strains of "ganja," Emtee is proud of his achievement of going off alcohol for as long as he has.

The publication also revealed Emtee returning to the studio to complete his highly anticipated project, DIY 3.

