Millicent Makhado is heartbroken after discovering her husband fathered a child with another woman

The former Muvhango actress, shared her heartbreak on social media, calling it the hardest day of her life

Despite her pain, she empathised with the other woman, emphasising the baby's need for love and support from both parents

Former Muvhango actress Millicent Makhado is nursing her broken heart after finding out that her husband had a whole son behind her back.

Former ‘Muvhango’ star Millicent Makhado has revealed that her husband cheated on her. Image: @millicent_makhado

Source: Instagram

Actress opens up about infidelity in her marriage

South African star Millicent Makhado has shared that her marriage is in shambles after finding out that her husband of many tears got another woman pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy who is almost one year old.

According to ZiMoja, the former actress got candid about her situation in a viral social media post. The star explained to her fans that she was heartbroken after finding out about the baby one day ago. She said the day she found out about her husband's illegitimate child was the hardest day of her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I know you guys were praying for me to have more kids, some even thought I will have twins, but God refused. Unfortunately, a beautiful baby boy was conceived behind my marriage back, turning 1 in April. I found out yesterday."

Millicent Makhado feels sorry for the other woman

Unlike many women who blame the other women when they find out that their husbands have cheated, Millicent actually empathises with her husband's baby mama. The actress explained that it was not the mistress' fault. She added:

"She is an amazing woman who doesn't deserve this pain. She gave birth to a beautiful innocent baby who needs both parents and all our love and support."

Dumisani Ndlanzi tells all about failed relationship with Nonku

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nonku Williams' ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlanzi is spilling the tea about their failed relationship. It looks like the controversial businessman is trying to get back at Nonku Williams, who made some damning allegations against him.

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams rubbed up her ex-boyfriend Rough Diamond the wrong way when she accused him of stealing from her. RD has been on a mission to prove his innocence and is telling the world everything about their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News