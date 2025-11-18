Inkosi Malusi Zondi handed over a vehicle worth R680,000 to Ngizwe Mchunu

The moment was recorded in a video shared by journalist Sihle Mavuso on X (Twitter)

Social media users congratulated Ngizwe Mchunu, with some noticing something peculiar about the vehicle

Ngizwe Mchunu was gifted a new car by King Misuzulu's senior advisor.

Halala! Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu received an early Christmas gift from King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s senior advisor, Inkosi Malusi Zondi.

A few weeks after dominating headlines with his statements about the LGBTQIA+ community, Ngizwe Mchunu was presented with a brand-new car.

On Tuesday, 18 November 2025, journalist Sihle Mavuso shared a video of Inkosi Malusi Zondi handing a Toyota Fortuner over to Ngizwe Mchunu. According to Mavuso, Mchunu said he would use the car to carry out his traditional duties as the self-proclaimed president of Amabhinca. The post was captioned:

“Ngizwe Mchunu received a new Toyota Fortuner, which was bought for him by Inkosi Malusi Zondi, who was recently appointed by King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Mchunu, the president of Amabhinca, says he will use the vehicle to carry out his traditional duties.”

See the video of Ngizwe Mchunu receiving the car below:

According to the Toyota South Africa website, a Fortuner GR Sport costs R679,100 at Pretoria Noord, where Ngizwe Mchunu was handed the vehicle.

Later the same day, Ngizwe Mchunu shared a video of himself driving his new ride on his official Facebook account.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts as Ngizwe Mchunu receives new ride

In the comments, social media users congratulated Mchunu, while others asked if the Toyota Fortuner was a left-hand drive vehicle.

Here are some of the comments:

Wanda Kamjoli remarked:

“That's why he said short left uyaybona, it's not a mistake 🤫🤫🤫”

Thami Mthanti UNsele KaLindamkhonto asked:

“Left-hand steering wheel? 🤔 🤔 🤔”

Smjeey Pho Kunani shared:

“Pain straight to the same cover of the album.”

Dizah Maduna gushed:

“Congratulations, My President🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Ngizwe Mchunu received a Toyota Fortuner from Inkosi Malusi Zondi.

JAC Motors gifts Ngizwe Mchunu a vehicle

In December 2024, JAC Motors gifted Ngizwe Mchunu a brand-new JAC double cab as a gift. The vehicle was handed to him on Wednesday, 11 December, at JAC Motors in Port Shepstone.

Mchunu was gifted the vehicle just a year after JAC Motors severed ties with him, after pressure from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The Julius Malema-led party asked JAC Motors to revoke its sponsorship and dissociate itself from Ngizwe after he allegedly used divisive tribal language against its president.

In July 2024, Mchunu apologised to Malema and the EFF, denying allegations that he is a tribalist, insisting that he is proudly Zulu.

Ngizwe Mchunu claimed King Misuzulu is God

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu claimed that King Misuzulu is God, and that nobody should challenge him.

This statement was made in connection with the Zulu King's public spat with Professor Musa Xulu, over their differing views on Zulu culture. Mchunu reckons that God is never to be questioned, much like King Misuzulu, who should also be treated the same, even if the other person is right.

