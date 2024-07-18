Nota Baloyi Trolls Women and Says he is No Longer Interested in Dating Them: "You Guys are Witches"
- Music executive Nota Baloyi ruffled more feathers when he spoke about how he truly felt about women
- The controversial media personality responded to a post about men being content with being single
- This comes after he and his former wife Berita settled their divorce, and he opened up about how he felt about the divorce
Nota Baloyi weighed in on the conversation about men no longer being interested in dating women. The music executive made a bizarre statement and accused women of being witches.
Nota Baloyi trolls women
Former music executive Nota Baloyi relayed his feelings towards women and why he thinks men are no longer interested in being with them.
The loudmouth reacted to a post by @pallnandi, which said:
"80% of single guys are no longer interested in dating. They are not even trying."
In response to this, Nota said:
"It is because you women are full of nonsense, you disgust men. You practice witchcraft. You are witches."
Mzansi mocks Nota, while men agree
Nota's sentiments were shared after he and his former wife, Berita, settled their divorce. The star had opened up about how he felt about the divorce and how he made sure to make a good, lasting impression.
Reacting to his sudden outburst, netizens mocked Nota by asking who hurt him, while others agreed with him.
@AyandaZulu70838 shared:
"Very true. Some of our sisters are witches, and they depend on that in order to win men. We are also tired of those witches because we as women also get affected."
@Kwanele_bani asked:
"Who hurt you?"
@MazwiZuma praised:
"GOAT…. You always know what to say and when to say it."
@kingsibuhlu shared:
"You women have been hurting us for a very long time now."
Nota inserts himself in L-Tido and DJ Maphorisa beef
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi chimed in on the L-Tido and DJ Maphorisa beef recently.
Baloyi slammed L-Tido and mentioned that he had warned him not to involve himself in the Sir Trill and Madumoney saga.
Nota Baloyi further shared that the rapper was guilty and that he had made his bed and must now lie on it.
