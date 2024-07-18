The man accused of killing Johannesburg-based teacher Kirsten Kluyts appeared before a Johannesburg court

Bafana Mahungela has been charged with murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated robbery and obstructing justice

Some South Africans are convinced that he killed Kluyts, and others called on the law to be harsh on him

JOHANNESBURG — The State has formally charged Bafana Mahungela for murdering a school teacher in Johannesburg. South Africans were on the fence about whether he did it or not.

Bafana Mahungela formally charged

@Newzroom405 posted a video of the court proceedings. He appeared before a Johannesburg court after he faced accusations of killing Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts. The state prosecutor read his charges.

He was formally charged with kidnapping, murder, sexual assault, defeating the ends of justice and aggravated assault. His trial has been transferred to the Gauteng High Court in August for a pre-trial conference. View the video here:

South Africans call for harsh sentence

South Africans called for the courts to pass down a harsh punishment.

Maja-Dihloho-Tsa-Banna said:

"His story doesn't add up. I tried to make sense of it. Now I want to know the motive why he had to murder that lady."

Not A Peace Officer said:

"The young man might spend the rest of his life behind bars."

Kaz said:

"Deal with him hard."

Simphiwe Magubane said:

"Bagfana was never ready. He did not think the case would continue. He is so disappointed that there is more evidence."

NorholmC asked:

"Where is his dad to cry on his behalf?"

Oletta said:

"The poor parents. You bring a child to this world and make sacrifices to raise, feed, clothe, and guide him to be a dutiful, disciplined and respectful child. Sadly, no parent can teach a child a personality. He develops his own."

Bafana Mahungela denied bail

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mahungela was denied bail after he appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

He spent the New Year in jail after the judge ruled that Mahungela was a danger to society.

