Uncle Waffles graced the digital edition of an international magazine cover called Blavity

The Amapiano star looked gorgeous in her blonde wig styled in a classic updo, and in other snaps, she posed next to waffles

Lungelihle Zwane, her real name, spoke about her rise to fame and how she is still developing her unique sound

Blavity unveiled the cover star for their latest digital edition, and it is none other than Amapiano princess herself, Uncle Waffles.

Uncle Waffles was on the cover of Blavity Magazine. Image: @_unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles is an international cover star

Wadibusa hitmaker Uncle Waffles looked ravishing in her cover photo and received praise from her fans. Waffles wore a blonde wig, which was styled in a classic updo.

In other photos, Waffles switched it up for a black weave and a denim outfit. She posed next to waffles.

Waffles captioned her post: "Cover gurl, thank you baby."

What is Uncle Waffles sound like?

In the magazine, Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, spoke about her meteoric rise to fame and Amapiano superstardom.

Although she has become a household name, she is still developing her unique sound.

She told the magazine: “It’s still emerging. A lot of people know afro beats, they’re still getting to know amapiano.”

The star shared that she is extremely grateful for having succeeded so much in the industry.

“I’m grateful; I live with so much grace. I need to embrace the grace… the grace didn’t find me by mistake.”

Netizens gush over Uncle Waffles

Reacting to the magazine cover, many people gave Uncle Waffles her flowers and said she looked stunning.

travelsgorge praised:

"Love Waffles so much! Her music gets me pumped up in the morning!"

andysims said:

"If she is blonde, you better wife her."

nosheika_chikwinya gushed:

"You ate before they serve."

vvs.gugu shared:

"They can never make me hate you."

Uncle Waffles hangs out with Joey Bada$$

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uncle Waffles hung out with American rapper Joey Bada$$, and she went viral for it. This led people to assume that she was hinting at a possible collaboration on a remix of her song Wadibusa.

The clip shows the two dancing together while seemingly recording a music video. Fans reacted with mixed feelings, praising Waffles for mingling with top celebrities.

Source: Briefly News