A little boy left the online community with mixed reactions as he was captured doing his homework in sadness

The boy cried as he said the numbers out loud in a video making rounds on social media

People reacted as they headed to the comments section, dragging the dad while sharing their thoughts

One little boy caused a massive buzz on the internet after he was captured struggling emotionally while doing homework, which sparked a furry of reactions.

A little boy doing his homework while crying sparked outrage online. Image: Clarence Gatson Collection and Gado

Source: Getty Images

Little boy in his feels, doing homework with dad

The clip, posted on Facebook by J Richie Richard shows the young boy trying to work through his school homework.

In the video, the boy, visibly frustrated and overwhelmed, can be seen holding back tears as he said out the numbers loud. The boy’s emotions got the best of him, and he is seen wiping away tears, which touched many people online.

The emotional moment sparked an outpouring of support from viewers who resonated with the boy’s experience and some called out his dad to be more kind while teaching the child. Many shared their own stories of facing similar challenges during their school years.

The footage has since gained massive traction, with thousands of views, likes, and comments flooding in. South Africans, in particular, have been moved by the real struggles that children face during their educational journey.

Watch the video below:

People react with mixed feelings

The online community reacted with mixed feelings, and many headed to the comments section to express their thoughts while some cracked jokes saying:

Ann Nduku said:

"That's what I passed with my cousins, the worst day was when my uncle shaved all our eyebrows because we didn't understand anything."

Mwalimu Langat wrote:

"Don't threaten your children this way... Can you sit with him and teach. Don't behave like you never passed through this stage."

Royal Collins shared:

"Stop traumatising your son....he's behaving exactly like you when you were at that stage."

Mis Kipkore expressed:

"The child will be traumatised."

Nyambura Mwangemi shared:

"Kindly stop child abuse, learning is a process and it's needs patience and let the child have fun at the same time."

James Maonga commented:

"Keep teaching him, it might seen as abuse today, but this child will remember you for the rest of his life, and he will thank you for what u did for him. Good thing u can leave for your child is knowledge that he can use anywhere else for his own well-being."

Cornelius Muendo replied:

"I hate it when kids have to cry to understand any concept. You may have the child learn new things but lose him totally. Why film him in this state... This is demeaning."

Frankline K. Bett commented:

"This kid is still young to code 1 to 10. Whatever you are doing to him is purely slavery and unjust. You weren't forced to learn; you're as well allowed to force content on him. Let the young boy enjoy playing age."

