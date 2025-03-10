A single father of two was amazed after finding out the large amount of money he needed to pay for an excursion

One of the chap’s boys has an upcoming European trip and the fees have boggled him and many other South Africans

Briefly News had a chat with the father to hear more about how he juggles parenting his kids

A divorced chap and single father of two boys amazed South Africans after sharing boggling fees of his son’s upcoming excursion.

A single dad of two expressed his chest pains after seeing the amount due for his son's European excursion. Image: @diaryofasingledad0

Source: TikTok

The dad’s high schooler was granted the opportunity to explore Europe with the rest of his mates.

SA single dad shares son’s boggling European school trip fees

A single South African dad, Fred, who documents his experience with parenting two young boys recently caused major chest pains online. Fred shared a video of himself going through the motions of finding out the suffocating price of his son’s upcoming high school excursion.

The youngsters are to head to Europe on a school trip that costs over R50K. Fred confirmed the price while chatting to Briefly News:

“I'm expected to pay R53 800 for the tour, this excludes the Schengen Visa costs and pocket money.”

South Africans have previously applauded the dad for how he parented his children and stayed present even after his divorce from their mother:

“My parenting style is about being present, rewarding positive behaviour, and working negative behaviour until it is out of the kids behavioural traits. I was present in my kids’ life whilst married, but now I'm even more involved because they rely on my parenting and support more than they needed to before.”

Fred understood why his online friends were amazed by the amount of money he had to cough up for a school excursion:

“My followers are great people who have seen my wins and challenges throughout the past 3 years on TikTok. Indeed many relate to financial shocks and challenges that come with being a parent. And since it's a minority of schools that have trips/tours overseas, many parents out there are amazed with the expenses of these school trips.

“Nevertheless, no parent wants their child to be left out of these enriching experiences. These tours help expand the minds, inspire curiosity to learn and enable your child dream big beyond the boundaries of what is taught in schools.”

The dad captioned his viral post:

“What happened to school trips being R200? I was not expecting this. No one warned me. Eish, these schools of today.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to high school excursion costs in viral TikTok video

Social media users were stunned by the high cost of the school excursion and shared:

@BelovedandChosen was defeated:

“If that's how much excursions cost, how much is the school fees? I'm definitely not ready to be a parent.”

@Thandile Bhungane wrote:

“Count me in if you need to organize a heist.”

@Thakiiiii was baffled:

“Maybe they meant 530?”

@Gucci876 suggested:

“Need to win the lottery.”

@Tshiamo 🇿🇦 commented:

“Give him up for adoption, we will understand.”

