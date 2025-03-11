A young lady recently graduated with a second-degree NQF level 8 from the University of Johannesburg, and online users rejoiced for her

She shared a TikTok video of herself vibing to Kanye West's hit song in her full graduation attire, inspiring many

The video went viral, earning her compliments for her achievements, with many sharing that she looked like an international actress

A graduate from the University of Johannesburg had many people saying she looked like American actress Keke Palmer. Image: @siyamthanda.m13

Some people believe that there's a look-alike living somewhere in the world, someone who shares not just your physical features but even a similar personality. It's fascinating how some people, even from completely different backgrounds, can seem so similar to one another. Social media platforms like TikTok have made it easier for us to share these uncanny connections, and recently, a young lady's graduation video caught the attention of thousands for not only her academic achievement but also her striking resemblance to actress Keke Palmer.

The young lady, TikTok user @siyamthanda.m13, a proud graduate from UJ, shared a video showcasing her graduation day celebration and it went viral, reaching 964K views.

The graduate celebrates bagging a second degree

In the clip, @siyamthanda.m13 is seen in a black tailor-made suit, complete with her graduation gown and her two hoods. She confidently belts out every lyric of Kanye West's iconic 'Graduation' song, her body language matching the energy of the track. As the camera pans, it follows her every movement in perfect synch, capturing her infectious, bubbly personality.

Holding flowers, her smile lights up the screen, and her confidence radiates through her actions. Her joyful, free-spirited vibes were unmistakably reminiscent of US singer, actress and media personality Keke Palmer, making the comparison all the more fitting.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the young lady's confidence

The clip gained 214K ikes and over 1.5K comments from social media users who showered the young lady with compliments for her academic achievement. Many were in awe of how much @siyamthanda.m13 resembled American actress Keke Palmer, who is known for her bubbly personality and infectious energy. Others were inspired by her spirit and newfound sense of achievement, eager for their graduation moments.

A young lady received many compliments for her graduation suit. Image: @siyamthanda.m13

User @ItssUkho asked:

"Keke Palmer is that you?🔥😭😭😭."

User @ourMetanoia💕 shared: :

"I’m lying in bed, lazy to go to campus, and thus comes up! Motivation enough🙌Congratulations again sis’💕."

User @NonhleDlamini said:

"Let me wake up and do my assignment ❤️."

User @Swazi_Elihle added:

"Blessed are those in white belts 🥺welcome to the other side."

User @Abongile🎀 shared:

"She looks like Keke Palmer and her attitude ❤️😩🌟🔥."

User @U🇿🇦 said:

"I love these videos but my heart bleeds for people who can't afford tuition. to you my darling keep pushing ❤️."

