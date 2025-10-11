South Africans had mixed reactions to a Gogo getting married in her old age after she trended on TikTok

Her grandchild posted a snippet from the wedding to celebrate the lovely union that amazed the internet

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of over 700 comments on the now-viral TikTok post

A young South African Pedi woman was excited for her grandmother, who finally said, “I do”, in her old age.

Villagers were excited to see an elderly granny finally tie the knot. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

The youngster shared a snippet from the traditional wedding that warmed many people online. She posted the video on TikTok three days ago and garnered over 40K views:

“POV: Your granny is officially a married woman.”

The granny’s friends were at the gate, rejoicing in the good news. Family was also present and cheered as the lady of the hour held on to her man.

The happy couple was surrounded by people close to their hearts and travelled in style after their union was finalised. They hopped into a blue BMW while their guests took endless videos and pictures of them.

South African granny weds in old age

The Gogo wore a white traditional dress and a white doek on her head. She covered her shoulders with a thick blanket as she walked into the reception area.

More family and friends joined the couple for a lovely evening, including two adorable flower girls who stunned in white dresses. The couple had stunning decor pieces, including a statement wedding cake that stole the show.

The wedding was mostly filled with the elderly couple’s mates, who were overjoyed by their fairytale ending. The video made its rounds on TikTok and sparked great conversation.

Mzansi wowed by Gogo getting married at last

Social media users shared their thoughts on the rare event in a thread of 752 comments:

@K.said:

“Aww, her little old friends, my goodness. Girlhood is just something else.”

@Charmaine_Mkateko commented:

“There is still hope, ladies. Congratulations, Granny.”

@kim.mashego wrote:

“Best time to get married, it’s guaranteed they will be separated by death. Congratulations, Koko, all the grandchildren will get married now.”

@Yoliswa was touched:

“If only we understood how powerful this is in the spiritual realm.”

@pru asked:

“Men! Why did he make her wait for so long?”

@Mandie_68 pointed out:

“She’s just a girl in love, I guess.”

@SisterM commented:

“The generational curse is broken; the daughters and granddaughters will get married.”

@Lira.Rae 🌼explained:

“My mom's aunt got married at 60. She recently passed, and she was married to her husband for 20 years. There's hope, basadi. Congratulations to your granny.”

@queenofhustlerss gushed:

“She has the most genuine smile ever. Oh, and the white dress? Making her look so bright. She deserves this.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

