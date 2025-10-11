A young South African woman amazed the internet after she shared how wonderful her parents’ relationship was

The youngster shared a lovely moment between her deaf mother and blind father, which went viral on TikTok

Social media users were warmed by the lovely couple’s undeniable connection and showered them with compliments

A young South African woman, Babalwa Tiwane from Cape Town, showed off her parents’ beautiful relationship.

Source: TikTok

The lady caught her dad gossiping about her to her mother and started filming their interaction, which she posted on TikTok on Monday. The video went viral, reaching over 300,000 views in five days.

Because both of Tiwane’s parents are living with disabilities, they found ways to communicate. Her dad is both deaf and blind, while her mother is only deaf.

The two use sign language to communicate, and Tiwane’s father must feel what someone is trying to communicate by holding their hand to read or sense the signals to understand what the next person is saying.

Disabled couple warms SA with undeniable connection

Tiwane’s father had a lot to get off his chest about his daughter and had gossip sessions with his wife. The youngster was floored by how her father outed her and shared evidence on TikTok:

“POV: My dad is gossiping about me. Hi guys, my parents are bonding over my name.”

In the video, Tiwane’s father is seen excitedly communicating with his wife using sign language. The lady responded using sign language, but to accommodate her husband, she rested her hand in his so that he could read every sign.

Their patience and softness towards each other touched thousands of people on the internet. South Africans were inspired by their love story and shared lovely messages.

SA amazed by blind man and deaf woman’s relationship

Social media users were inspired by the lovely couple and praised them in a thread of comments on the now-viral post:

@Ningazoba that serious was wowed:

“So love really exists?”

@Mandisa Masango commented:

“He touches her in order to hear her? Oh my goodness, this is my first time seeing such, and it warmed my heart.”

@__❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️__ wrote:

“Their body language is cute. There’s a softness in it.”

@Kayla💕🇪🇸 shared:

“Not me smiling like a crazy goat.”

@MALZI😶‍🌫️ complimented the couple:

“Your parents look very beautiful.”

@Nombulelo Sandy Xaba commented:

“I have lost count of how many times I watched over and over. They are a lovely couple.”

@moAfrika💗said:

“My uncle and his wife are both deaf. They raised a beautiful family.”

@Hunadi ya Bakone said:

“I hope you experience the same love as your parents, babe. This is beautiful.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

