A TikTok skit of a woman dressed as a domestic worker enjoying a huge plate of pap and fish early in the morning has left Mzansi in stitches.

A skit of a woman portraying the challenging experiences of a domestic worker while feasting on her massive plate of pap amused South Africans online.

The video was posted by the lady herself on her social media handle @mai_silence, which has since gone viral, shows the woman sitting comfortably on her bed, ready to tuck into her meal before heading to her “madam’s house.”

In the humorous clip, @mai_silence jokingly explains that her employer doesn’t always give her food, so she makes sure to eat before work.

"So stress-free, life is short. Let me enjoy my pap early in the morning before I start working at madam’s house," she said while scooping large portions of pap, fish, and vegetables into the clip that she unloaded on 6 October 2025.

She went on to tease that when she gets to her boss’s house, she acts as if she’s hungry again, even though she’s already full.

"Ah, stress-free! Let me enjoy my pap. Guys me, I love eating. If you give me pap, I’ll love you so much," she added, leaving viewers in stitches.

The skit, while comedic, resonated with many South Africans who found her acting and delivery relatable. Viewers filled the comments with laughter and praise, saying her portrayal perfectly captures the experiences of domestic workers who use humour to cope with life’s challenges.

Although it’s not confirmed whether she is an actual domestic worker, her TikTok page is known for skits that mimic everyday situations domestic workers often face, from cleaning routines to interactions with "madam." Her authentic style, accent, and comedic timing have earned her a growing following.

The content creator @mai_silence's lighthearted performance is another reminder of how humour continues to unite Mzansi one big plate of pap at a time.

A South African woman, whose content is based on domestic workers, posed in a TikTok video.

SA was amused by the domestic worker's funny skit

The online community was entertained as they flooded the comments section with jokes, laughter, and more.

Sma said:

"Food for four people, madam saw this coming."

Thalukanyo Angel added:

"She’s at madam’s house 😭I just can’t prove it."

Kgutsitse.kwena5 expressed:

"I think I understand why madam doesn’t wanna give you food."

User cracked a joke by saying:

"Madam, shocked to see the fish that magically disappeared in her fridge."

Bon commented:

"That pap is for a family of five."

Watch the video below:

