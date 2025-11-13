“It’s Expensive”: Woman Discovers Camps Bay Side That “No One Talks About” in Viral Video
- A travel content creator shared a video showing a side of South Africa that many people don't know about
- The clip showed her waking up in a luxury lodge with a pool on the balcony, wooden flooring and barely any signs of human life
- People flooded the comments asking where exactly this place was, with some saying they'd be too depressed knowing they'd have to leave
A woman woke up in bed and walked towards a sliding door leading to an outside balcony. After sliding the door open, she focused on the scenes outside that had people asking where exactly this hidden gem in South Africa is located. The Facebook user @campsbaygirl shared the clip on 12 November 2025 with the caption:
"Have you seen this side?"
The travel content creator shared the scenes, which she claimed were a part of South Africa that no one talks about.
There was a pool on the balcony with wooden flooring. As for the views, there was a long stretch of land, shops, lush trees, and so on, all going around the large room she was in.
As far as the eye could see, there was only nature and mountains far up in the distance. There was also a lake before the mountain range. She went on to show what's around her, just a lot of nature and an area to explore. It looks like a great relaxation spot with barely any signs of human life except for the lodge. There was a beautiful sunset going down, and inside the lodge, it looked like a modern haven with a fireplace where a fire was burning.
Mzansi reacts to the Klein Karoo views
Netizens commented on Facebook user @campsbaygirl's video, asking where this place is.
@Thabi Nkomo said:
"I would be depressed if I knew I had to leave that place, so I'd rather not go at all 🥲"
@Caroline Wiersma wrote:
"Went there, the views are amazing."
@Satiya Terence Govender asked:
"Where is this?"
@Shiraz Osman shared:
"It's cheaper to travel to countries like Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Thailand, Vietnam, etc. For the same views."
@Chani Macauley added:
"A small part of South Africa that is not known to many."
@Charlotte Dubert joked:
"I can maybe afford to pitch a tent in front of that little pool. Imagine waking up to the birds singing💗💗"
@Diana Willemse said:
"This place is beautiful and affordable to South Africans who are willing to save up for that special occasion. Absolutely worth it. Montagu area."
@Imraan Essa wrote:
"Shewwwww. We don't get to see this. This is for the tourists paying in dollars."
The Klein Karoo hidden gem
According to travel experts on the South Africa website, the Klein Karoo in the Western Cape is a peaceful valley between the Langeberg and Swartberg mountains. It’s smaller than the Great Karoo but just as beautiful, with rugged landscapes, quiet towns and plenty of charm.
Despite its dry climate, the area is full of life, from colourful succulents to local wildlife. It’s also known for its sweet wines and the famous Cango Caves near Oudtshoorn, which is a must-see natural wonder that’s millions of years old.
Watch the Facebook clip below:
