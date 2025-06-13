Big Xhosa recently opened up about his decision to leave hip hop and rapping altogether

The controversial rapper says he had a vision that showed the dark side of the hip hop industry, with Cassper Nyovest and Usimamane at the forefront

Netizens were hysterical, saying Big Xhosa must have been hallucinating, while some social media users said his claims were not far-fetched

Bathong! Big Xhosa claims he had a vision that forced him to put down the mic and retire from music for good.

Why did Big Xhosa quit rapping?

Big Xhosa recently spoke in an interview about the reason behind him quitting rap.

The My Ex rapper shared his confession on his TikTok page, where he spoke about what made him retire, saying he saw an "angel" in a vision that took him to a dark and mysterious place:

"There's a new journey I'm taking, and I was shown a vision. The angel took me to a place called Kwakwam, which is a department of the Illuminati. I'm even shaking a little bit talking about it."

Big Xhosa claims he saw Cassper Nyovest, who, as he claims, was somewhat of a leader and went by a completely different name:

"I saw someone sitting on the throne, it's Cassper, and he has this shiny beard. As I get closer, I see that the beard has turned into snakes. In Kwakwam, Cassper's name is Ginon."

He went on to reveal that he saw another figure in the mysterious Kwakwam:

"Someone touched me and asked, 'Why are you here?' I turned around and saw Usimamane. I said his name, and he responded, 'No, no! Do not call me Usimamane. My real name in Kwakwam is uSatan.'"

Mzansi weighs in on Big Xhosa's allegations

The jokes were flying, and Mzansi is convinced that Big Xhosa may have taken something that made him hallucinate:

MunchoB said:

"That Kwakwam weed, I want it. It seems to open spiritual portals."

VITO_G_Wagon suspected:

"He smokes something very strong."

LEA701 added:

"He insulted them all to get into the game; he's coming with another tactic now. We've seen this game before

lizwi_7 wasn't buying it:

"Hahaha! Cassper is a born-again Christian. Whatever you saw was probably a Muhammadic moment."

djkaybeedbn laughed:

"This is what happens when you smoke higher grade alone."

CMogoeng suspected:

"He must have been taking something. Once you start seeing things that don’t exist, we all know."

Apemanarch was in stitches:

"Nha, I’m sorry but this is hilarious!"

Meanwhile, others said Big Xhosa's allegations about Cassper Nyovest were not far-fetched:

LavitaSonOfGodd said:

"One day, it will make sense to those who find it as a joke. Where is he getting all the money? His music and being a brand ambassador for that alcohol doesn’t make much to maintain his lifestyle. When you sell your soul, you get everything you want; they also make you famous."

xalt_365 wrote:

"You all don’t know the dark side of the music industry in SA. Ask yourself why these artists die such painful deaths, suicide, accidents or murder."

MandiMALS added:

"Celebrities worldwide are using dark power or witchcraft to make their money, it’s not by their own doing. Asiyothuki lonto. Then they come with their nonsense about "working hard."

Cassper Nyovest accused of falling off

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Cassper Nyovest's reaction to netizens saying he was irrelevant.

According to social media, the rapper's career had declined significantly after his rival, AKA, died.

