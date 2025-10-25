Tyla recently released a song titled Chanel , and her mother did the most to show the new song support

The Water singer's mother, Sharleen Seethal, was hyped that Chanel was released on her special day

People were raving about Sharleen Seethal after a TikTok video of her blasting the song that was initially dipped in controversy

In a post on TikTok, Tyla's mother showed people that she is a big fan of her daughter's latest song. She was singing along to Chanel, which Tyla dropped on 24 October 2025, despite American rapper Yung Miami's copycat claims over the hit song.

Tyla's mother, Sharleen Sethal, passionately sang along to 'Chanel' in a video.

In the recent TikTok video, Tyla's mother received thousands of likes after using her daughter's new song. Tyla's fans, aka Tygers, commented on the video, and they showered Sharleen Seethal with tons of compliments.

The post on TikTok went viral as the account @sharleen.jasmin reposted an Instagram video of Tyla's mother singing along to Chanel while at the beach. She also showed off her birthday cake that was decorated with the words: "Happy birthday to me." and text over the video read " Happy birthday to me, put me in Chanel."

Tyla is close to her parents, Sharleen and Sherwin Seethal.

South Africa hypes Tyla's mom

Many people wished Tyla's mother a happy birthday. Many said Mama Tyger's support showed Tyla had a strong foundation amid various controversies in the US. Tyla's mom trended for lip syncing to Tyla's Mr Media, a song where Tyla declares that she needs to stand up for herself more. Watch the video of Tyla's mom singing Chanel below:

F said:

"Mother Seethal you can really thank yourself for creating a wonderful and beautiful young lady😩"

Vaylen Arends💚 gushed over Tyla's mom:

"The GD😍The Tigress.The General👏Oh mamma thank you for gifting us this gem💚 Happy Birthday mamma💚"



✨𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓲𝓽𝔂✨🎀 wrote:

"Happy birthday mama❤your the mother of all TygERs❤❤"

dontcallmegaby said:

"You must be so proud queen. you birthed an icon. so empress coded of you. happy birthday to the blueprint. 💋"

McKenzieWalker said:

"You are Tyla's twin . Looking like her big sis.❤️"



Thee Hejazi 🎸 added:

"Chanel being released on your birthday is the best gift you could ever have."

Lincoln applauded Tyla's mom:

"This is the reason thay (America) could not break TYLA....she comes from a stable family that supports her."

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII cheered:

"❤️Happy Birthday 🎂 MAMA SHARLEEN⭐️May God bless you with more health and happiness and all that comes with it 🐅🐯We love you 💎"

Tyla's mom looks young in new photo

Briefly News previously reported that a recent picture of internationally acclaimed South African musician Tyla with her mother, Sharleen Seethal, had peeps doing double takes. Mother and daughter looked like siblings, and fans of the Water hitmaker couldn’t stop gushing over Mrs Seethal.

A fan page @tylaworldwide took to X and shared a picture of Tyla with her mother, Sharleen Seethal

In the picture, her mom, Sharleen Seethal, who has remained largely out of the spotlight in comparison to Tyla, looked younger and gorgeous in an all-black casual outfit.

