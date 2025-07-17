Haibo, South African actress and media personality Thuli Phongolo, stunned many as she left Generations: The Legacy again

This was after SABC1 excitedly announced that the star would be reprising her role as Namhla Diale in April 2025

A source revealed that Phongolo is a busy person and that her schedule had clashed with the shooting of the show

Actress Thuli Phongolo exits 'Generations: The legacy' again.

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, Thuli Phongolo, never cease to amaze us. The South African media personality and actress made headlines once again regarding her return to the popular soapie, Generations: The Legacy.

According to Drum Magazine, Phongolo has also left the soapie once again, two months after her return was announced on social media in April 2025 by SABC1. This new development left many netizens and viewers stunned as the star just returned to the show to reprise her role as Namhla Diale.

Speaking to the publication, a source shared that it is unfortunate that Phongolo exited the soapie, but also understandable as she is a busy person.

Thuli's busy schedule was the reason why she left the show so suddenly; however, we also understand that she is a busy human being and that her schedule had been clashing with the shooting times," the source said.

Another source also came forward and claimed that since the star was now a DJ, she travels a lot and doesn't have the time to be on set daily to shoot, which was another factor in her exiting the show after two months.

The source said:

"She's a global trotter, so that is the reason why she couldn't fully commit to Generations as before, when she started, the reason being that she never had a hectic schedule like she does now. Another explanation for her exit from the soapie is that she travels a lot and she can't really commit to one thing on a full-time basis."

However, the Generations: The Legacy's Public Relations Manager, Eugene Cele, also confirmed that Thulisile was indeed exiting the show and that she was hired for a short period reason being that they understood how busy she is and that she isn't always available for a long period.

"She was only meant to come back to the show for two months. That was the actual agreement with her because we had understood that she couldn't commit to anything full-time due to her busy and tight schedule," Eugene said.

Thuli Phongolo's contract with 'generations' has ended.

Source: UGC

Morula Pictures and SABC react to end of Generations: The Legacy reports

Briefly News previously reported that SABC revealed in a statement to the media that the current season of Generations: The Legacy is under contract, and the agreement for season 34 is in place. The channel and Morula Pictures reassured South Africans in a joint statement that the soapie would continue to air without any interruptions.

The channel also thanked the cast and crew for their contribution to the ongoing success of the long-running soapie. Viewers of the show recently took to social media to respond to reports that the show may be ending.

