Ntsiki Mazwai Rules Out Nota as a Potential Lover: “He Is Extremely Immature”
- Ntsiki Mazwai recently ruled out Nota as a potential future lover, calling him "extremely immature"
- Mazwai dismissed the proposal after an X user suggested Nota as Mazwai's likely lover, in a now deleted post
- The two controversial personalities previously clashed online, making romance between them unlikely
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Poet and controversial activist Ntsiki Mazwai totally dismissed the possibility of ever dating music executive, Nota Baloyi.
Mazwai's comment was a reply to somebody who commented "Nota madoda 👌" under a now deleted post.
Her response, which can still be seen on X, had Mzansi talking, with one user tagging Nota under Mazwai's comment.
Mazwai, whose sister just dominated the SAMA 31, and Nota have always clashed online as they are both outspoken and known to be controversial.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Fans compare Ntsiki Mazwai to Nota
The internet has always found similarities between Mazwai and Nota. The two media personalities are known for their controversial takes on several issues and the netizens have long paired them up as likely lovers.
Much of the comparison came when Nota and his ex-wife, Berita, were going through their very public split and subsequent divorce.
At the time, Mazwai had posted on her Instagram page: “Please stop comparing me to Nota, I know that my strengths and strong opinions frustrate you but what Nota is doing is abusive, you can’t abuse a family that’s grieving."
Her comments were about the then-trending video of the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.
Ntsiki Mazwai alleges that Nota is abusive
Amid Nota's separation from Berita, Mazwai had reportedly called him a child with zero emotional intelligence before urging fans "stop insulting" her by the comparison.
According to an IOL report, Mazwai told the internet: "We saw him abuse his wife online, we see that he is not well. He is even skinny and falling apart."
Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota bury their beef
Mzansi never thought they would live to see the day when Mazwai and Nota would sit in one room together, in a cordial manner and actually addressing one another.
But much to the surprise of fans and followers online, Mazwai and Nota kissed and made up. Their reconciliation first came onto the public scene when Nota appeared on Mazwai's Moya podcast.
Since then, the duo have been on good terms online. Fans can only hope that Mazwai's recent comments will not resuscitate their buried beef.
Who are Nota and Ntsiki Mazwai?
Nota Baloyi is a prominent figure in Mzansi's music industry. While he credits himself as one of the country’s hip-hop pioneers, Baloyi is widely recognised for his work as a music executive.
On the other hand, Mazwai is a South African poet and songwriter. She is also known for her beadwork as well as being a renowned producer and author.
Nota makes controversial statements about Ricky Rick
Known for controversy and having seemingly embraced it, Nota recently made allegations about the ownership of Ricky Rick's Cotton Fest.
According to a Briefly News report, Nota claimed that the late rapper did not actually own Cotton Fest.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za