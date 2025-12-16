Ntsiki Mazwai recently ruled out Nota as a potential future lover, calling him "extremely immature"

Mazwai dismissed the proposal after an X user suggested Nota as Mazwai's likely lover, in a now deleted post

The two controversial personalities previously clashed online, making romance between them unlikely

Poet and controversial activist Ntsiki Mazwai totally dismissed the possibility of ever dating music executive, Nota Baloyi.

Mazwai's comment was a reply to somebody who commented "Nota madoda 👌" under a now deleted post.

Her response, which can still be seen on X, had Mzansi talking, with one user tagging Nota under Mazwai's comment.

Mazwai, whose sister just dominated the SAMA 31, and Nota have always clashed online as they are both outspoken and known to be controversial.

Fans compare Ntsiki Mazwai to Nota

The internet has always found similarities between Mazwai and Nota. The two media personalities are known for their controversial takes on several issues and the netizens have long paired them up as likely lovers.

Much of the comparison came when Nota and his ex-wife, Berita, were going through their very public split and subsequent divorce.

At the time, Mazwai had posted on her Instagram page: “Please stop comparing me to Nota, I know that my strengths and strong opinions frustrate you but what Nota is doing is abusive, you can’t abuse a family that’s grieving."

Her comments were about the then-trending video of the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

Ntsiki Mazwai alleges that Nota is abusive

Amid Nota's separation from Berita, Mazwai had reportedly called him a child with zero emotional intelligence before urging fans "stop insulting" her by the comparison.

According to an IOL report, Mazwai told the internet: "We saw him abuse his wife online, we see that he is not well. He is even skinny and falling apart."

Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota bury their beef

Mzansi never thought they would live to see the day when Mazwai and Nota would sit in one room together, in a cordial manner and actually addressing one another.

But much to the surprise of fans and followers online, Mazwai and Nota kissed and made up. Their reconciliation first came onto the public scene when Nota appeared on Mazwai's Moya podcast.

Since then, the duo have been on good terms online. Fans can only hope that Mazwai's recent comments will not resuscitate their buried beef.

Who are Nota and Ntsiki Mazwai?

Nota Baloyi is a prominent figure in Mzansi's music industry. While he credits himself as one of the country’s hip-hop pioneers, Baloyi is widely recognised for his work as a music executive.

On the other hand, Mazwai is a South African poet and songwriter. She is also known for her beadwork as well as being a renowned producer and author.

Nota makes controversial statements about Ricky Rick

Known for controversy and having seemingly embraced it, Nota recently made allegations about the ownership of Ricky Rick's Cotton Fest.

According to a Briefly News report, Nota claimed that the late rapper did not actually own Cotton Fest.

