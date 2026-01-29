Media personality Boity Thulo started her 2026 with a vacation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

She shared pictures of her weeks-long holiday, which saw her enjoying the luxurious beaches and restaurants

Boity wasn't the only local celebrity in the Middle East, as a few controversial figures were vacationing in the same area

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Boity Thulo spent weeks in Dubai. Images: @boity

Source: Instagram

Prominent media personality Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo is back in South Africa after having spent a few weeks in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Wuz Dat rapstress exuded luxury as she shared pictures of her vacation and flight back home.

On 14 January 2026, Boity posted that she was up in the sky and on her way to the Middle East. Almost a week later, she hopped back onto Instagram and showed followers and fans that she was soaking in the sun and splashing in the water at Verde Beach. Some of her pictures featured the iconic Burj Al Arab, a 60-storey luxury hotel, in the background.

Take a look at Boity's time at the private beach in the Instagram post on her account below:

Boity also visited NAHATÉ Dubai, an exquisite restaurant and exclusive nightlife destination.

"Happiness is my birthright," she captioned her post.

See the pictures below:

Finally, on 26 January 2026, the businesswoman revealed that she had gone to Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, another luxurious five-star hotel, which is not too far from the other destinations she visited.

Take a look at some of the pictures below:

Boity showed the interior of the luxurious NAHATÉ Dubai. Images: @boity

Source: Instagram

She revealed that she was on a flight back home on 28 January 2026, writing:

"That was a lovely, much-needed break. Happy to be home!"

Boity is not the only South African personality who travelled to Dubai. Controversial media personality Cyan Boujee showed off her curves in slinky swimwear and also covered up when she enjoyed winter activities at an indoor snow park. Her posts showed a variety of outfits she rocked at luxurious destinations.

Influencer Grace Mondlana, who also unintentionally walks a path of controversy, was also in Dubai and shared that she cut her trip short after eight days, noting that she was missing home.

She told her fans:

"I have gained valuable experiences and learned so much about myself by stepping out of my comfort zone without needing someone by myself.

"Taking a bit of a break when I get home. I produced over 16 content pieces in real time. See y’all soon!"

Check out Grace in her swimwear in the pictures she posted on her account below:

Grace documented her time in Dubai. Images: @grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo shows pricey bag during Dubai vacation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that award-winning singer MaWhoo became a topic of discussion online when she flaunted her R395 000 handbag, which some claim costs more than a small house in the township.

The luxury handbag is known to cost a fortune and can be seen hanging on the shoulders of prominent international figures, such as reality TV sisters and billionaire businesswomen Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and rap superstar Cardi B.

Source: Briefly News