On Monday, 30 March 2026, e.tv revealed the actors and actresses who will star in the show, which will air in the same time slot as Smoke & Mirrors

Apart from the stars of the new show, e.tv shared the poster and teaser trailer showing some of the main characters of the series

Social media reactions were mixed, with some viewers criticising the storyline as repetitive, while others showed excitement

e.tv announced the premiere date of the new show set to replace 'Smoke & Mirrors'. Image: etv

Source: Twitter

e.tv has revealed the cast of the new show that is set to replace Smoke & Mirrors when it finishes airing.

In June 2025, popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that e.tv had cancelled Smoke & Mirrors after three seasons, with the last episode expected to air in 2026.

As South African television lovers waited with bated breath to see which show would replace the star-studded series, e.tv broke its silence. Days after sharing the name of the show, a premiere date, and the cast have been revealed.

e.tv unveils cast and premiere date of Smoke & Mirrors replacement

On Monday, 30 March 2026, e.tv revealed the cast and teaser for Emzini: A Family Legacy, which will premiere on Monday, 13 April 2026, at 9 p.m. weekdays. The new show is produced by The Final Chapter Production, the makers of Smoke & Mirrors. Emzini follows the powerful Nkosi family's lounge empire’s conflict with the fallen Modise clan.

Emzini stars Wiseman Mncube and Khabonina Qhubeka as mother and son, joined by Muzi Mthabela, Motshabi Tyelele, and others.

See the list of Emzini cast members as shared by entertainment commentator Jabulani MacDonald on X (Twitter) below:

SA reacts as e.tv confirms cast of Smoke & Mirrors' replacement

In the comments underneath MacDonald’s post, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some were excited about the upcoming show, others criticised its storyline, with some pointing out similarities between Emzini’s plot and another popular TV show.

Here are some of the comments:

@lulushezi critiqued:

“Yet another rich, powerful, corrupt/criminal family running an empire in the township. Creativity is at an ultimate low among our production houses.”

@RodriqueNation asked:

“But does this teaser even make you want to watch this show? They couldn't introduce the characters with a great trailer of what actually happens in the show?”

@tp_mundy remarked:

“How many shows do they have to repeat? Typical rich family. Nothing new here. I feel sorry for people who haven't noticed the typical melodrama that SA television is feeding them. ‘There's totally nothing to watch at the moment’ is what my daughter said, asking for a movie recommendation.”

@amazing060877 said:

“This looks underwhelmingly familiar, but we'll see, maybe it'll get interesting once the show starts.”

@xczema advised:

“Stay away from AI music. I can't wait for the show. But reconsider your AI music.”

Mzansi reacted after e.tv announced the premiere date of ‘Emzini: A Family Legacy’. Image: etv

Source: Twitter

Sindi Dlathu bags role in new show replacing Scandal!

The unveiling of the cast and premiere date of the new show set to replace Smoke & Mirrors comes days after Briefly News reported that Sindi Dlathu is set to join a new show that will replace Scandal! on e.tv.

The award-winning show will come to an end after two decades on screen, with its final episodes expected to air in June 2026.

Source: Briefly News