A focused local man headed online to wax lyrical over his acceptance into university for the first time

Along with a short caption, the lad posted a picture of his new student card that had Saffas singing his praises

Tweeps made a beeline for his mention to egg him on and pile on the praise, with others, too, sharing similar milestones

An inspired gentleman has his sights on earning his stripes as a scholar. He's hit all the right notes towards making good on this dream and announced recently that his application to study in 2022 had been accepted.

Heading online, @ZwangaMukhuthu tweeted the fantastic milestone, much to the delight of his more than 27 000 followers. He shared an image that confirmed the exciting next chapter, and Mzansi was undoubtedly all for it.

A first time university entrant is the toast of Mzansi. Image: @ZwangaMukhuthu

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"Going to Uni for the first time in my life."

The picture shows him clutching his newly-issued Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student card. In addition to a mugshot, it has his names, university campus and student number printed.

There are a total of four faculties or schools under WSU, namely, the Faculty of Business, Management Sciences and Law; Faculty of Health Sciences; Faculty of Education and Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology.

The faculties comprise a wide spectrum of departments, offering various courses across Higher Certificate, National Diploma, Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Bachelor's degrees.

The tweet attracted a resounding response from like-minded netizens on the way to gathering almost 8 000 likes at the time of publication. As expected, locals were full of praise for the chap and encouraged him to keep his eye on the prize.

Excitement in the air

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments to bring readers the very best in the reactions to the post below.

@SipheMacanda wrote:

"My Alma Mater will now soon be yours too. All the best Tata."

@Asandaa18 said:

"Welcome, welcome but why waba kude nge uze aphe Queenstown?"

@SiphamandlaNto4 added:

"Enjoy varsity is all about managing your time if I still remember well. And don’t be affected by party animals, you will find them and leave them there. Good luck. Remember, record time."

Source: Briefly News