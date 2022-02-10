Another graduate has a reason to celebrate and is doing so by flexing his academic accomplishments online

The local lad shared a letter from his university confirming he had successfully attained his engineering degree

An impressed Mzansi social networking community heaped praise on the future mining engineer for his achievement

Mzansians are once again an excited bunch as they raise a glass to another local's exceptional academic achievements on social media.

A proud Twitter user, @ingane_kamama, felt encouraged to bask in the ecstasy of what had befallen him through hard work and dedication. Needing no second invitation, he headed online to let his followers in on the news.

An engineering graduate from the University of Pretoria is in a celebratory mood. Image: @ingane_kamama

He posted a screenshot of a confirmation letter from the University of Pretoria (UP) citing the successful completion of his Bachelor of Engineering honours degree.

The caption read:

"Sekunjalo, tonight I go to sleep a 2X Graduate and a Masters candidate."

Following the letter, the studious chap can now look forward to pursuing a master's in engineering qualification, a highly specialised postgraduate degree.

Further, as an honour's degree graduand, he will play an important role in the planning, exploitation and excavation of mineral resources once fully immersed in his career as a mining engineer.

Locals enthused over the accomplishment, with the tweet attracting more than 4 600 likes. Tweeps were generous in their praise, flooding his mentions with congratulatory messages. Others, too, noted they felt inspired to earn their stripes.

Toast to phenomenal strides

Briefly News takes a look at all the colourful reactions to the post below.

@bluewaters__ wrote:

"Shenge! I'm manifesting nami as a fellow Buthelezi!"

@Che_4real said:

"Big congratulations. Well done. Go onto great things."

@L_Shabangu added:

"I know that right! Congratulations, sir!"

