Singers Sjava and Zonke have been announced as the performers for Freddie Jackson's South African tour

The American singer Freddie Jackson will be embarking on the You Are My Lady South African tour

When the announcement was made, fans were very excited, but many are disappointed that there are no Cape Town dates

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Fans are counting down the days until Freddie Jackson's South African tour, which will kick off on 23 September.

Fans are excited to see Sjava and Zonke at Freddie Jackson's tour, which is priced from R450. Image: @zonkemusic, @mrfreddiejackson, @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Zonke and Sjava are some of the local acts announced for Freddie's SA concerts

Award-winning stars Sjava and Zonke have been announced as some of the performers for Freddie Jackson's South African tour.

The American singer announced his You Are My Lady South African tour a few weeks back, and his fans were excited.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Performing at the event was a definite yes for Sjava

Sjava expressed his excitement in a statement, saying this is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“...There was no way I was going to say no. To be on stage with this legend and give him a taste of our South African music is an opportunity of a life time.”

Zonke shared the same sentiments, hoping to give her fans a great performance.

For the man of the moment, he said he heard many great stories about Mzansi and was told that his fans enjoy his music. This is the first time he would be visiting the country and performing.

“I have heard so many good stories about this beautiful country ...I cannot wait to have a good time with my South African fans."

Freddie will be in Rustenburg for two nights at the Sun City Superbowl on 23 and 24 September, then at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on 30 September and then lastly in Durban at the Durban ICC on 1 October.

Fans excited but disappointed that he ditched Cape Town

Under Sjava's post, many fans were disappointed that he excluded Cape Town from his lineup.

phumlanimela said:

"Wow, man, no Cape Town or Eastern Cape...come on, my guy, we are your fans."

sima_slindile.h said:

"10 pass 4, I don't know how many times I am going to see you this December."

nonkululekongema said:

"I thought I was not going to watch you perform, I think it is a must now."

anita_maqwili asked:

"What about Cape Town?"

madlamini_zizelihle said:

"You guys never have events here."

Sjava gains so much success for his album Isibuko

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Sjava has celebrated his successful album Isibuko.

The album reached 7 million streams in just under a week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News