A woman is urging Mzansi parents to rethink their kitchen choices, advocating for using stainless steel pots instead of Tupperware

In the video, she reveals how easy it is to cook pap without causing a mess or the hassle of cleaning the pot after

Her call for a switch to stainless steel has sparked reactions, with many advocating that there are only certain pots that can make pap

A woman is calling on the parents of South Africa to abandon the habit of investing their money in Tupperware and instead invest in stainless steel pots.

Woman's pot plea

TikTok user @athingam0 revelation has sparked a lively response from across Mzansi. In the video, the woman demonstrates that stainless steel pots are more accessible to cook food with.

In the video, she asked them to stop wasting their money on always buying Tupperware and invest in more expensive pots.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi pot saga

Mzansi's reaction to this TikTok has been swift and varied. Some viewers have embraced the idea, applauding the woman for finding an easier way to cook one of the country's most beloved staples. Others, however, have expressed concerns about how the pap would come out.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@gosigadi said:

"Nah, Hart is the pot for papa."

@koki shared:

"We don’t want these pots, now I will have to wash every pot , I usually soak them for about a week.

@Hlubi asked:

"Which pots are these .. I need them."

@Naves said:

"Problem is my sister would never wash ezombisa again."

@Emma shared:

"Those pots makes the worst pap ever."

@ItsThimThim said:

"Bought these Bennett Read pots and pans and pap is not pap."

@The Car Plug commented:

"You gonna break their HARTS shame."

Man cooks pap

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that an amusing video of a Mzansi man cooking pap with much enthusiasm has gone viral on TikTok.

The man's cooking skills have impressed many South Africans, who took to the comments section to express their admiration.

The man's video has also sparked a debate about the importance of men knowing how to cook.

