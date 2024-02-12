Flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo snapped pictures of his toned body while on vacation

The 51-year-old former Idols SA judge shared pictures of him on his vacation on social media

Many social media users flooded the star's comment section with complimentary messages and shared that he looked stunning

Somizi Mhlongo stunned his fans and followers on social media recently with some lavish pictures he shared on his Instagram page. This was after the star showed off his new silver hairstyle.

SomGAGA shows off his toned body

The flamboyant media personality was at it yet again. The star recently made waves on social media after he got Gucci spoils on his birthday in December 2023.

Not so long ago, the 51-year-old star shared pictures of his toned body while on vacation on Instagram and captioned the pictures:

"by YOURS TRULY️ @eyelegance_optometrists ( jimmy choo) Fabric by @moosas_fabrics by @sandile_welsh hand made. Please support "

Fans compliment Somizi Mhlongo

Shortly after the former Idols SA judge posted the snaps online, many of his fans complimented him. See some of the comments below:

mkhululingubane said:

"owami lo mngan agaah."

mokgatlasheila101 wrote:

"Love you Somizi."

jordaandonovantania complimented:

"Beautiful as always."

mis_sinah commented:

"Love you Somga."

buhlesayi mentioned:

"Please put on those sandals I want to see something they are so stunning ✨ ❤️❤️"

langa_anele responded:

"I mean who doesn’t love Somizi kodwa?"

06tumi replied:

"Mmh! Som Som ur outfit I don't think there's any one who can wear nice like you. You look perfect to each and every clothes you wear. I salute you."

ball.im007 shared:

"love your outfits. you look gorgeous."

Somizi Mhlongo poses next to liquor store

In a previous report from Briefly News, flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo has a new business venture and shared the news very interestingly.

Living the Dream with Somizi Mhlongo's followers on Instagram were surprised to see that the reality TV star was in the alcohol business. The media star was beaming and looked triumphant, posing in front of his new business.

