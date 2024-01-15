Former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has shown off his dramatic new hairstyle

The media personality donned silver grey artificial dreadlocks that had social media abuzz

Somizi Mhlongo said silver is his favourite colour, as he previously had on a sleek weave

Somizi Mhlongo's new hairdo had people talking. Image: @somizi

Somizi Mhlongo has shown off his dramatic new hairstyle that had social media users talking.

Somizi wears a silver-grey hairdo

The media personality put on silver-grey synthetic dreadlocks, expanding on his love for the chair colour. This caused a stir on social media.

He first showed off the hair in a video at his photoshoot where he wore a black dress. His hairstyle was then visible when he made a video interacting with his fans.

Watch the video below:

Somizi says silver is his favourite colour

In a previous video, Somizi Mhlongo said silver is his favourite colour to wear. He said this while showing off his long, sleek weave from Sazzy Hair Collection.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gives Somizi's hair a thumbs up

The former Idols SA judge received heaps of praise from his followers.

djhappygalsa lauded:

"Ayiiiin. Your hair Babe."

thandekandex asked:

"Som som what hair is this?? I want it."

boity_scottt said:

"It looks so good on you."

mbali_majozi lauded:

"You look like a cartoon."

enalamwanza3 said:

"That hair."

_misspops joked:

"You look like you can be cast on Harry Potter or Lord of the rings Somizi... In a good way."

