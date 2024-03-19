Media personality Moshe Ndiki recently celebrated his twin boys' six-months-old

The star posted a reel of his twin boys and wrote a cute message on his Instagram page

Many of Ndiki's fans and followers wrote heartfelt messages to the star and his bundle of joys

Moshe Ndiki celebrated his twins in a heartfelt post. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki is overjoyed as he stepped into the world of fatherhood, and he recently celebrated his bundles of joy.

Moshe Ndiki pens a sweet message to his twins

Media personality Moshe Ndiki has been enjoying every moment of his fatherhood journey. The star always shares content of himself and his sons, not so long ago, he posted a video of himself doing their laundry.

Recently, Ndiki celebrated the twins as they turned six months old. The actor and TV host posted a cute reel of his sons on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"Half way to 1. My boys , you’re the sweetest letter I’ve ever received from God."

Watch the reel below:

Fans compliment the star and his twins

Many of Ndiki's fans and followers wrote heartfelt messages to the star and his bundle of joys. See some of the reactions below:

gigi_lamayne wrote:

"Yoh yoh the cutest people."

nandi_madida said:

"So gorgeous."

emymunyukwa commented:

"Cute boys , the one on my right is too much like Moshe."

lelo.boni complimented:

"Lo omnye has your personality sana uzoba yi comedian njengawe."

akhona_music responded:

"The guy on the right ufuze u'TaTakhe shame, a lil comedian in the making, by next year he will be acting."

dtee_dtebz replied:

"Yhooo they look so much like you. God bless you and them."

mazwimnyanda mentioned:

"Too gorgeous,adorable and cute but ke icake engaka andayibawela nje! Yummy. Abasakhuli nje."

