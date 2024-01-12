A woman said she is working hard to get her medical degree so that her mother-in-law can be proud of her

Dimpho Tlhwaele is a medical student at the University of Pretoria, she occasionally shares her varsity experiences online

Online users laughed at her hilarious joke, reminding her of MaNtuli from South Africa's Skeem Saam

A woman said she wanted to impress her mother-in-law with a degree in medicine. Images: @precious_tlhwaele

A woman said she's pushing for a medical degree so her mother-in-law can show her off.

@precious_tlhwaele is pursuing her dream in medicine. She posted a video wearing her medical uniform and hilariously captioned it:

"POV: Pushing this degree so that my mother-in-law can say 'makoti ke doctor'"

Dimpho Tlhwaele is a student at the University of Pretoria. In one YouTube video, she described how she came about studying medicine.

The young lady knew that she wanted to pursue medicine as a career in high school because she was passionate about helping people. Occasionally, she shares content about her journey in studying medicine.

See the lady saying she wants to impress her mom-in-law with a degree

Remember MaNtuli?

The TikTok video got over 23,000 likes, with many TikTokkers jokingly saying she will have a mother-in-law like Mantuli, a character from one of South Africa's soapies, Skeem Saam.

Mantuli is a difficult woman to her son and daughter-in-law, Lizzy, who also studied medicine. She is the kind of mother-in-law that doesn't get impressed easily.

TikTokkers congratulate the woman

The online users didn't miss the opportunity to be proud of the young lady for her hard work.

@pabiey said:

"I want my mom to be the one who says 'my daughter is a doctor ' ❤️"

@siya shared:

"I love this for you. Push girl. All the best "

@Kwandie_Sobe2 commented:

"It's another day to Push like a primigravidaPush baby girl."

@ BEE wrote:

"Remember mantuli neh"

@moranea shared:

"My mom and dad are both doctors. my brother is also a doctor. myself in tech"

@✨R✨ said:

"Me automatically thinking of Skeem Saam"

