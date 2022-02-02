Freedom under Law has argued that Julius Malema and Advocate Dali Mpofu should not be on the panel that is interviewing candidates for the position of Chief Justice

Both Malema and Mpofu have been accused of unethical and inappropriate behaviour in their professional environments

Freedom under Law believe that due to these allegations they should not be involved in selecting the next Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom under Law, a civic organisation that champions the correct application of the rule of law, expressed that they believe it's inappropriate for EFF leader Julius Malema and Advocate Dali Mpofu to be involved in interviewing candidates for judicial appointment as part of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)'s panel.

The JSC are in the process of conducting interviews with candidates for the judiciary. These candidates include Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Mbuyiseli Madlanga from the Constitutional Court, Dunstan Mlambo and Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya.

Freedom under Law justified their claims against Malema and Mpofu by citing their misconduct allegations and alleged unethical behaviour, TimesLIVE reports. Due to these accusations, the organisation do not think they should be put in a position to judge the suitability of judicial candidates for appointment.

Freedom under Law's reasons for requesting Malema and Mpofu's removal from JSC panel

According to The Citizen, Malema recently faced accusations of not adhering to Parliament’s Code of Ethical Conduct due to the EFF leader asking a judge an unprofessional question speaking to his personal interests. As a result, Malema has been ordered to apologise to the judge in question.

On the other hand, Mpofu allegedly displayed rude and unethical behaviour towards his colleagues during the State Capture Inquiry. The advocate is accused of not aligning himself with the appropriate decorum at the Zondo Commission.

“It found that his conduct was aggravated by his having been being “contemptuous” towards Zondo, and having refused to accept a rebuke from him,” the Legal Practice Council said.

South Africans react to Freedom under Law's request

@54Battalion asked:

"Who's Freedom Under Law?"

@BlackOrpheusAmi believes:

"Correct. Criminals and highly questionable individuals selecting the judges who will judge them. Conflict of interest."

@joykhayelihle said:

"They can blow a gasket all they want. They are not going anywhere."

@Jono25283512 remarked:

"Put a professional panel there. Not a bank robber."

@Zoomer62503227 shared:

"Fully agree they should definitely NOT be involved!"

