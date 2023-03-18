The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been barred from inciting violence, destroying infrastructure and looting during their protest

The urgent interdict was granted by the Western Cape High Court ahead of the National Shutdown on Monday

Julius Malema said the EFF remain resolute to voice out their issues peacefully and will not be intimidated by the state

Julius Malema to EFF members must get ready to fight during the National Shutdown.

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema told party members to prepare to fight on Monday during the National Shutdown.

This comes after the Cape Town high court granted an interdict that prohibits the EFF and its supporters from disrupting businesses and harming people during its planned protest, reported News24.

Malema said in his speech at the Orlando Community Hall in Johannesburg that no court order or intimidation from the state and security companies will prevent them from protesting.

According to TimesLIVE, Malema pointed out on Friday night that the purpose of the National Shutdown is to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and to voice out the challenges faced by the majority of black people.

The EFF leader urged members not to provoke law enforcement but said they must prepare to defend themselves.

“All types of intimidation have been issued by the state. All types of intimidation have been issued by private security guards. No private security guard or citizen has the right to shoot at another private citizen. If a private citizen shoots at you, you must be prepared to fight fire with fire. We must never smile with anyone who wants to shoot us.”

SA citizens react to Malema's speech ahead of National Shutdown

David Ramanaledi said:

"A lot of EFF members who blindly follow him are gonna get arrested on Monday. Unfortunately, they are going to be on their own in court!"

Mosimanegape Sam wrote:

"SANTACO said it's business as usual on Monday. Go to work and no one will stop you."

Thabang Mampa commented:

"The same military and SAPS that is keen to stop protests. If they had the same energy, I don't think the crime rate would be so high in South Africa."

Siphosami Matshana stated:

"No EFF red ant will stop us from going to work. Period!"

Tshegofatso Aphane mentioned:

"Looks like EFF has shaken the whole country before Monday even arrives."

Muntuza Masina said:

"He is forcing lawlessness in SA."

