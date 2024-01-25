Proud parents of premature twin boys who spent 99 days in hospital took their babies home

The twin brothers were born weighing under 500g and had a long journey to get to where they are today

A video showing their sendoff from the hospital left many people shedding tears

Proud parents, the staff of Life Rosepark Hospital in Gauteng and many Mzansi citizens celebrated as two tiny premature twins left the hospital after 99 long days.

Thes little guys fought 99 days to leave the hospital and start their lives at home with family. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Twins are always at risk for premature births and sometimes in NICU, but this little fighter's story is truly a miracle.

Premature twins leave the hospital after 99 days

On 13 October 2023 twin brothers - Kingston and King Pebane were born very prematurely. Both babies weigh in under 500g and spend 99 long days in the NICU. These little fighters are the smallest preemies the hospital has seen in 30 years, but their strength is colossal.

The twins were ventilated for seventeen days and stationed for twenty-six weeks in the unit, H. Struwig, Marketing and Communications Manager, Life Rosepark Hospital told My City Bloemfontein.

A video was shared on TikTok showing the twins exit, and it was heartwarming. Hospital staff lined the corridors as the little champions left for the first time with their proud and grateful parents.

Take a look at this moving moment:

Mzansi celebrates the tiny babies' huge victory

The twin's story touched many hearts, especially those who know what the NICU journey is like. People prayed that these two achieve greatness as their tiny lives have already made such an impact.

Read some of the comments:

Magugwane knows what it is like:

“The feeling of taking your child home after so many sleepless nights and NICU stress is like you are dreaming”

kirb2802 felt it:

“Jirre, only sitting here snot crying for these parents. When Dad hugged the doctor ”

m_mokoena shared:

“Our twins were in NICU for four months, and today our twins are nine years old.”

Kay_Leballo got emotional:

“When they started to sing ‘Oa halalela’, my tears started to flow. So happy for the parents and well done to the staff.”

