Zozibini Tunzi has once again wowed social media users, wishing netizens well for Easter

Along with her kind message, the former Miss Universe shared photos of herself rocking a stunning pink jersey and trousers

Netizens complimented the 29-year-old’s beauty with others sending her kind wishes for Easter

Zozibini Tunzi keeps radiating and impressing social media users. In her recent Instagram post, the beaut wished people a lovely Easter weekend.

Zozibini Tunzi looked fab and wished Mzansi peeps well for Easter. Image: Zozibini Tunzi.

Source: Instagram

The former Miss Universe also posted pics on the platform, rocking a bright pink jersey and matching trousers and looked incredibly gorgeous in her fit.

The 29-year-old captioned her post:

“Happy Easter weekend to you and yours.”

Here is the post:

Netizens compliment Zozi's ageless beauty and wish her well for Easter

Many people could not get enough of stunning Zozibini's look and complimented her. Others wished her a lovely Easter weekend.

Here are some of the top reactions compiled by Briefly News:

tanyajunghans said:

"My baby. Umhle!"

popscxii wrote:

"How is it you get two symmetrical beauty spots and some of us can’t even have one? It’s wrong! Anyways, happy Easter, gorgeous."

ndavi.nokerii added:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

missuupdates wished her well:

"Happy Easter weekend, queen."

nathilukau noted:

"You define the term beautiful."

sagi_zoiros complimented her:

"Why are you growing younger and more beautiful?"

alfra1983_ remarked:

"She still holds the title."

vuyo_maqaqa commented on her beauty:

"Most beautiful woman emhlabeni."

leenekadyakopi remarked:

"My favourite. Wow, love this kid, nkosyam."

Zozibini Tunzi beams in leather outfit, posts video of edgy look dazzling Mzansi netizens

In a related story by Briefly News, after not posting on Instagram for a while, former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi dazzled social media users and showed off an edgy leather look.

The 29-year-old rocked a stunning trench coat, boots, and a little black number, posing in a video posted online.

Mzansi peeps seemed excited to see the beaut living her best life and making big career moves.

Others commented that Zozi would always be their favourite Miss Universe and wished the gorgeous woman well for the rest of her journey.

