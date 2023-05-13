Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi has wowed social media users after showing off an amazing new braided hairstyle

The 29-year-old will be attending the Miss Universe Philippines coronation tonight (on 13 May 2023)

Zozibini continues to make South Africa proud and keeps flying the flag high everywhere she goes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zozibini Tunzi has shown off an amazing new braided hair look ahead of the Miss Universe Philippines coronation, which she will be attending tonight (13 May 2023).

Zozibini Tunzi showed off a new hairdo. Image: Zozibini Tunzi.

Source: Instagram

The 2019 Miss Universe had peeps eating out of the palm of her hand, with her Instagram post receiving a ton of love.

Zozibini’s post simply read:

“Mabuhay, Philippines!”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here is the post:

Briefly News previously wrote about Zozibini announcing that she would be in the Philippines for the coronation.

Netizens go wild for Zozibini

Insta peeps loved the 29-year-old’s latest look and complimented her beauty.

Here are some top reactions:

Gazinii said:

“She’s here! I can’t wait to see you later!”

mike_medina09 reacted:

“How did Earth deserve a goddess like this?”

bernthelion02 shared:

“You are here. Welcome! Welcome home, Queen Zozi! We waited for so long!! At last! We love you!”

i_am_faraiejunior joked:

“My love, text me later. I’m home washing our two dogs.”

h_r_highness_emich noted:

“Wow, wow, wow. We are so proud of the woman you are, Zozi.”

Leonardette shared their views:

“You are so gorgeous, Zozibini.”

Zozibini Tunzi wows people with her traditional cooking in the Eastern Cape: “Very grounded”

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News previously wrote about Zozibini Tunzi who has always been proud of her Xhosa heritage, with the former beauty queen showing off her cooking skills in her home town.

The stunner posted a video online and a few pictures as she prepared traditional food in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape and humbly worked alongside her family and took instruction as she completed her chores wearing simple clothing.

People were wowed by Zozibini and loved how she was able to prepare such lovely traditional meals.

They also commended her humility despite the young lady previously winning Miss Universe and achieving other international, glamorous accolades that many people her age could only dream of.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News