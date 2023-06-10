Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri had peeps in awe after she showed off a cute pink look with white sneakers

The 24-year-old looked as gorgeous as a Barbie doll as she posed, posting the photos on Instagram

Ndavi received a lot of love on the post, and people complimented her for looking incredibly fresh and beautiful

Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri has left people with their jaws on the floor after posting a picture wearing a pink outfit and a pair of white sneakers.

Ndavi Nokeri gave off Barbie vibes in pink. Image: Ndavi Nokeri.

Source: Instagram

The beauty queen rocked the Barbie look and posted the pics on Instagram, garnering many compliments.

Since the newest Barbie movie will be released soon, people are going absolutely crazy for everything pink, Vogue wrote.

The sis captioned her post:

“As we close off the weekend, here are some snaps to sum up the mood from this weekend.”

Peeps compliment Miss SA’s Barbie look

Netizens left Ndavi the sweetest comments.

Here are some of the best reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

lolo_maimele said:

“I love this fit.”

Ashasheda adored her look:

“I am coming for the fit.”

carlrichards_sambo wrote:

“These are so fresh. Always killing it.”

kea.nkashe commented:

“[I love] those sneakers. You look stunning.”

Sungukhosa added:

“Bonang has your post notifications on. Real recognises real.”

Cdepapas left her a sweet comment:

“My favourite. Gorgeous.”

siphelelempohlo2 noted:

“Beautiful pics and a wonderful message on slide number seven. How perfect.”

missology.updates remarked kindly:

“Stunning.”

Miss South Africa 2022 wows peeps with denim outfit and brown boots, posts pics of look online

In a related story by Briefly News, 2022 Miss South Africa posted photos as she posed wearing a denim outfit that looked super cute.

The beauty queen looked incredible in the fit and wore a pair of brown boots to match the look well. Netizens could not get enough of the 24-year-old’s look and complimented her in the post’s comment section.

With her stunning selfies and diverse style choices, Ndavi Nokeri keeps leaving people gasping for air. The young lady has never been afraid of embracing change, even with her hair.

