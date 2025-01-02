Global site navigation

“Someone Was Robbed Here”: Building Project of R700k Limpopo House With R175k Roofing Sparks Debate
"Someone Was Robbed Here": Building Project of R700k Limpopo House With R175k Roofing Sparks Debate

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A TikTok video showcases the construction of a R700k house in Limpopo, with a roof costing R175k
  • The video highlights materials and timber sourced in Tzaneen, showing the progress of the home
  • TikTok users are divided, with some calling the roofing costs excessive while others defend the investment

SA stunned by the cost of roofing a house
Visuals of a house construction got tongues wagging online. Image: @thoveyponisiwe
Mzansi loves a good house build update, and one TikTok video is serving all the tea!

Budget for building a house

A construction company @thoveyponisiwe recently shared a video of one of the projects they are doing in Limpopo.

The business outfit revealed the budget for the whole double-storey house is R700,000, including a whopping R175,000 for the roofing.

Construction video grabs TikTok users' attention

The clip takes viewers through the construction journey, showing off materials and timber bought in Tzaneen. While the house isn’t finished yet, the sleek roofing has already sparked debate.

Watch the video below:

From construction enthusiasts to budget critics, everyone’s weighing in on whether it was money well spent.

See some comments below:

@willitainment said:

"True the Tuscan design roofing is expensive. I spent R135k in 2011 for a size of about 227m². I now prefer a gable design. It's simple, nice and reasonable than tuscan."

@KkCKgomK posted:

"Roofing is very expensive, in fact I think it’s the most expensive stage in building if I am not wrong."

@MichaelMangwende348 suggested:

"You need to consult an engineer concerning the roof trusses, design may be a problem. The house looks great though."

@carolchiloane88 stated:

"I believe you shame, building project will humble you."

@CapeMobile typed:

"Nice achievement. 👏👏👏 I love it. 😍😍😍"

@OLERATO commented:

"Congratulations stranger. To some of us, this is inspiration. A job well done on reaching such a huge milestone. 👏👏👏"

@meltonlepuru wrote:

"The price is too high, someone was robbed here."

@Ricardo added:

"Man building is not for the small boys, mine cost R180k. 😃"

3 More people's house-building projects

