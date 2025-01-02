A TikTok video showcases the construction of a R700k house in Limpopo, with a roof costing R175k

The video highlights materials and timber sourced in Tzaneen, showing the progress of the home

TikTok users are divided, with some calling the roofing costs excessive while others defend the investment

Visuals of a house construction got tongues wagging online. Image: @thoveyponisiwe

Source: UGC

Mzansi loves a good house build update, and one TikTok video is serving all the tea!

Budget for building a house

A construction company @thoveyponisiwe recently shared a video of one of the projects they are doing in Limpopo.

The business outfit revealed the budget for the whole double-storey house is R700,000, including a whopping R175,000 for the roofing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Construction video grabs TikTok users' attention

The clip takes viewers through the construction journey, showing off materials and timber bought in Tzaneen. While the house isn’t finished yet, the sleek roofing has already sparked debate.

Watch the video below:

From construction enthusiasts to budget critics, everyone’s weighing in on whether it was money well spent.

See some comments below:

@willitainment said:

"True the Tuscan design roofing is expensive. I spent R135k in 2011 for a size of about 227m². I now prefer a gable design. It's simple, nice and reasonable than tuscan."

@KkCKgomK posted:

"Roofing is very expensive, in fact I think it’s the most expensive stage in building if I am not wrong."

@MichaelMangwende348 suggested:

"You need to consult an engineer concerning the roof trusses, design may be a problem. The house looks great though."

@carolchiloane88 stated:

"I believe you shame, building project will humble you."

@CapeMobile typed:

"Nice achievement. 👏👏👏 I love it. 😍😍😍"

@OLERATO commented:

"Congratulations stranger. To some of us, this is inspiration. A job well done on reaching such a huge milestone. 👏👏👏"

@meltonlepuru wrote:

"The price is too high, someone was robbed here."

@Ricardo added:

"Man building is not for the small boys, mine cost R180k. 😃"

3 More people's house-building projects

A woman broke down the cost of building her house, and many people felt her pain while some were stunned.

A young lady determined to make her parents happy revealed building material expenses after saving to build them a house.

A South African educator wowed the internet after sharing her significant 2024 achievements, which include building a house from scratch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News