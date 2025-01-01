One mom showed her hilarious buyer’s remorse on social media after buying pricey school shoes

She stressed about Woolies school shoes vs. PEP’s 99c deal while staring at her slip in disbelief

People debated whether spending more on quality school shoes or saving with a budget deal is the smarter choice

A woman went online to show the school shoes she bought. Image: @katlegomotlhabeng1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi parents know the struggle of back-to-school shopping, and one woman just gave us the most relatable TikTok moment!

Woman shares plug for cheap school shoes

After dropping R400 on a pair of Woolworths school shoes, she spotted PEP’s 99c sale – and let’s just say the regret is real.

In her TikTok, the mom @katlegomotlhabeng1 dramatically shook her head while staring at her Woolies receipt and the shoes she’d just bought. “Guys, run to PEP,” she captioned, making it clear she wished she’d waited for the iconic sale.

TikTok video goes viral

The video got over 800k views and came just in time for parents scouting for deals with the back-to-school season approaching.

Watch the video below:

The comment section is a mix of laughs and debates. Some viewers tried to comfort her, saying, at least Woolies shoes are quality and will last.

@Masesi posted:

"I bought Bronx for R699. I’m regretting why I did that. 😭😭"

@VanesaBusisiwe wrote:

"Woolworths school shoes are the best dear and they last longer. ❤️"

@LinkyM commented:

"Take 90c and buy the pep shoes, don’t take the R400 one back. You gonna need them after 3 weeks."

@Fezile suggested:

"Buy the Pep ones and donate to less fortunate kids. A small act of kindness."

@kgomotsomaimane asked:

"Chomi how many pairs do you want to buy at 90c in a year? 🤣🤣"

@JennyTaumpe mentioned:

"Return them but toughees is strong. Pep you'll buy again."

@Masego2018 commented:

"You won't regret it. Woolworths is still the best. 👍👍"

@Mars.West added:

"At 99c, buy 12, for each month. It's still a bargain. Technically free."

@MatthewRowanJantjies said:

"Return them babes."

