A man shared a video on social media that shows his unexpected school fashion find in a SA store

The video reveals a surprising Crocs school shoes that left parents intrigued about the back-to-school season

Many are fascinated by the unique design of traditional school shoes and said they would buy them

Crocs school shoes sparked a debate on social media. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @villabeeer/TikTok

As the back-to-school season approaches, parents are already scouting for supplies, and one gent just made a wild discovery that has the internet buzzing.

Man shows new design of school shoes

Sharing his find in a viral TikTok clip, he @villabeeer revealed Crocs shoes being sold at a local store. Based on the eight-second clip, it's not clear where he was shopping.

However, he gave a closeup shot of the shoes and they look way more comfortable than those stiff standard school shoes.

Watch the video below:

School shoes video sparks a debate

The practical design and comfy vibe caught people's attention. Many viewers said they don't mind their kids wearing them.

Look at a few reactions below:

@Kelzzlek said:

"Not a bad idea, they might last longer than regular school shoes."

@MarialdaLeite asked:

"The question is, will the schools allow them to wear this?"

@user2290099144703 stated:

"Good idea, some kids don't like school shoes."

@melissafortuin wrote:

"I would buy them for my child. Comfort is key."

@maimiki stated:

"They are onto something! These look like they are more comfortable than the regular school shoes."

@MichaelsZoe posted:

"Good idea, but it mustn't be a slip-on it should be a "stay on" lol cause these kids will come back with one shoe.😅"

@Fathima typed:

"I’m sure that comfort is insane. 😔"

@TholoanaMA added:

"I’m afraid they’re about to change the game with these."

